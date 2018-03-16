Appreciate the aesthetics of modern and rustic all in one home -- in Iloilo City!

Get ready to be swept of your feet with this home design! A work of art in Iloilo City, this
awe-mazing home embodies the best of both worlds -- modern and rustic. Sleek, clean, and modern pieces seamlessly blend with the bold, rustic wooden details, which makes the house a showstopper in the metro. Scroll down to appreciate its inspiring interiors!
Let's start the tour in the first area that you'll see when you step into the door. Both modern and rustic styles are beautiful on its own, but why not combine both genres and turn it into one dynamic statement piece? Take a good look at this living room design -- both styles are greatly showcased here. From its bold and strong wooden details to its sleek, modern palette, this room is certainly a force to reckoned with.
Focusing on the rustic appeal of the house, this entrance area offers us a pure, natural style. The sideboard, ceiling, and the door itself are absolutely made of wood with a glossy, shellac finish. Turn your attention to the right and you won't help but notice the creative, intricate decor. The decorative elements resembles a set of
bahay kubo sitting over long and sleek stilts.
The home interiors are abundant on space, obviously. That's why it's best to show its fullest potential by creating a flow of open spaces! Wooden sliding doors set as dividers for the bedroom and small living area, and can be easily left wide open to achieve that total airy feel of the room.
This dining area couldn't get any cozier! The use of wood in the dining set provides us a sense of camaraderie that makes the room feel inviting and welcoming. It's simple yet very heart-warming and stylish too. Plus, that stunning lighting fixture on the ceiling just wraps up the overall appeal of the room.
Ending the house tour is a stunning peek at this kitchen area. A lot of modern details are working here, including the sleek, glossy cabinetry and classy, neutral palette. A touch of rustic charm ties up the whole vibe of the room through the kitchen island.
What a amazing way to start and end your day right here in this stunning bedroom. The designs offers a neutral palette, with wooden touches and soft dashes of textile pieces. The elements used here are very classy and modish. Notice how the pendant lights just lavishly fall into place, and how the rug just adds more dimension to the room.
Walking into this house's bathroom makes you feel like you're in a 5-star resort or a classy villa! Dark, rich wood owns the spotlight here, which creates a natural and warm glow in the bathroom. Woven baskets also add a touch of natural kick to the room, and serve a lovely decorative details too. Of course, who wouldn't notice the vanity mirrors in this design? The accent lighting completely highlights the mirrors!
The interiors of the house provide a lot of rustic charm too. This television stand brings a quaint appeal and essential storage space to your home. The clean-lined design and neutral palette gives this piece a touch of traditional style and versatility, while the slatted and unpolished wood design provides a whole level of rustic beauty.
This stylish house also features an outdoor enclosure when friends and family can gather around to unwind. This lovely patio features sleek furniture pieces along with a fresh, modern palette that creates a dominant look on the house.
For more ideas on outdoor areas, check out these 15 beautiful patio ideas for families who love to chill!