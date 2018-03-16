A container house that's modern and convenient

Prefab mobile homes are paving their way through the Philippine architectural market. Not only are they fast, uncomplicated, and sturdy to build, but mobile homes can easily be designed and personalized in your own style too. Curious to find out how it can be stylishly furnished? Check out this family container house that might look small in size, but definitely big in character!
Flat and rectangular, this container house takes us to the the small villages of Japan. Resembling a small, Zen home, this prefab house is simply lovely with its conventional exterior materials. The house maximized its used of glass windows to create an open and airy feel to the house.
Giving a slight contrast from the sleek exterior details, this house's interior elements are lavishly beautiful! The walls and ceiling are completely out of this world. It's definitely far from the norm, adding uniqueness to the home. The interiors create a fresh, new set of elements that makes this prefab home different from the rest.
We don't know what's more interesting and impressive here -- the fact that this house is a very stylish prefabricated home or the various style genres it offers. A little Asian here, a little rustic there, but this kitchen area definitely gives us a lot of industrial influences too! Sleek and shiny, an all-steel kitchen really showcases the modern and innovative appeal of the home. Only a professional interior architect would know how to blend a fusion of eclectic styles.
If you thought the house is stuck with a single, main building material, you're wrong. Pictured above, a small area of the container house features concrete as its base foundation. The unpainted appeal of the concrete creates a very natural look and widens up the spaces, thanks to its light color.
Let's go back to the Japanese inspiration of this container home and notice how the bedroom doesn't make use of any bed. A plain mattress lied on the floor doesn't underwhelm the interiors, but rather highlights the natural and simple appeal of the house.