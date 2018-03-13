Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 sofa bed designs that are totally chic and stylish!

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
AW17 collection, Loaf Loaf Living room
Loading admin actions …

Living in a nutshell that lacks space? Whether you're just starting out a new life in a tiny apartment or you just simply want to save on space, you definitely have to consider this ideabook. Optimize space while still promoting style and comfort in your bedroom with these 6 sofa bed ideas!

1. Classy

In the box, Vashantsev Nik Vashantsev Nik Kitchen
Vashantsev Nik

Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik
Vashantsev Nik

Turn any room into a living room during daytime and a bedroom during night with this classy and sophisticated design. This sofa bed blends perfectly with the timid, neutral palette of the room that exudes a chic and modish appeal. Hang a set of stylish pendant lights above it to center the right amount of light on your bed space. 

2. Cute and colorful

house-05, dwarf dwarf Media room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Add some bright details to your room and bed space like this one pictured above. Match your bed linens with a popping accent wall and a few more creative touches like prints and patterns. 

3. Preppy

Clevere Design-Tipps für urbanes, kompaktes Leben von Bemz - kleines Schlafzimmer großartig gemacht!, Bemz Bemz BedroomBeds & headboards
Bemz

Bemz
Bemz
Bemz

Don't limit your color imagination with only one bold color. Try color blocking to eye-catching colors for a total striking bedroom look! Check out this fun bedroom design from Bemz-- the sofa bed oozes in preppy style with its pink and white stripes! To add more fun, the pillows also come in plains and stripes of different colors. 

4. Simply comfy

Futon Sofa Bed Asia Dragon Furniture from London Living roomSofas & armchairs
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

Futon Sofa Bed

Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Asia Dragon Furniture from London

If you're not a big fan of loud colors and patterns, you can always opt with the comfort and simplicity of sofa beds. This comfy and warm sofa bed design features light wood as its skeleton foundation and a nice, puffy cushion for its mattress. 

5. Modern sofa bed

Pudding sofa bed Loaf Living room sofa bed,sofa,bed,new,orange,guest-bed
Loaf

Pudding sofa bed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

It's always nice to blend a certain bold color with some neutrals. It brings out the best of the modern and contemporary appeal. This lovely sofa bed design can be a chic, orange couch during daytime and a cozy bed in steel stilts at night. 

6. Spacious and vibrant

Residência Paraíso do Mar, Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura Modern style bedroom Blue
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura

Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura
Pinheiro Martinez Arquitetura

Whether you're planning on a slumber party with some best friends or thinking of having weekly movie nights with your family, then this bedroom design is the perfect one for you. If you have a bigger space, why not add a sofa bed or two to cater a bigger group? Style it up with vibrant and colorful details like these turquoise pillows pictured above. 

You'll also like these 5 space-saving tips for a small bedroom

9 ways to spice up your shelves!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks