6 sofa bed designs that are totally chic and stylish!

Living in a nutshell that lacks space? Whether you're just starting out a new life in a tiny apartment or you just simply want to save on space, you definitely have to consider this ideabook. Optimize space while still promoting style and comfort in your bedroom with these 6 sofa bed ideas!
Turn any room into a living room during daytime and a bedroom during night with this classy and sophisticated design. This sofa bed blends perfectly with the timid, neutral palette of the room that exudes a chic and modish appeal. Hang a set of stylish pendant lights above it to center the right amount of light on your bed space.
Add some bright details to your room and bed space like this one pictured above. Match your bed linens with a popping accent wall and a few more creative touches like prints and patterns.
Don't limit your color imagination with only one bold color. Try color blocking to eye-catching colors for a total striking bedroom look! Check out this fun bedroom design from Bemz-- the sofa bed oozes in preppy style with its pink and white stripes! To add more fun, the pillows also come in plains and stripes of different colors.
If you're not a big fan of loud colors and patterns, you can always opt with the comfort and simplicity of sofa beds. This comfy and warm sofa bed design features light wood as its skeleton foundation and a nice, puffy cushion for its mattress.
It's always nice to blend a certain bold color with some neutrals. It brings out the best of the modern and contemporary appeal. This lovely sofa bed design can be a chic, orange couch during daytime and a cozy bed in steel stilts at night.
Whether you're planning on a slumber party with some best friends or thinking of having weekly movie nights with your family, then this bedroom design is the perfect one for you. If you have a bigger space, why not add a sofa bed or two to cater a bigger group? Style it up with vibrant and colorful details like these turquoise pillows pictured above.
