9 ways to spice up your shelves!

homify Living room
Shelves always come with essential functionality in interior designing, but have you ever thought of designing them in unique ways? We're all used to seeing free-standing shelves that look so common and ordinary. Why not give a little designing attention to your useful set of shelves? Here's a stylish list of 6 ways to design your shelves!

1. Built-in hollows

Apartment XI, STUDIO RAZAVI ARCHITECTURE STUDIO RAZAVI ARCHITECTURE Modern style bedroom
STUDIO RAZAVI ARCHITECTURE

Apartment XI

Built-in hollows are always great ideas when it comes to incorporating your shelves into design. Not only does it look organized and stylish at the same time, but it's also very convenient and space-saving! Imagine how much space you can optimize from these hollows that are carved in from the inside rather than popped out on the outside like normal shelves. 

2. Uniquely shaped shelves

Apartamento Alto de Pinheiros, Alice Martins Flávio Butti Alice Martins Flávio Butti Tropical style bedroom
Alice Martins Flávio Butti

Have fun with your imagination when designing your shelves. This unusual yet creative design from Alice Martins Flavio Butti showcases a snail-like design that adds a lot of spice to the room! The blank wall ultimately becomes the center of attention in the room. 

3. A ladder for a shelf!

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern style bedroom
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

Other than being imaginative and creative with design ideas, try to be a little more resourceful too. You'll never what kinds of furniture pieces you can find in the old attic that can be turned into something useful. This smart design features a wooden ladder that's turned into a set of shelves! 

4. Colored backdrops

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern dining room
Transition Interior Design

Who doesn't love pops of color here and there? Brighten up your shelves with a simple coat of paint as a background. It will definitely highlight your displays and decor!

5. Decorate with nature

Hotel Corse, CORO furniture CORO furniture Living roomShelves
CORO furniture

We all love a touch of natural elements in our interiors. Other than fresh blooms and bright greenery, you can always incorporate rustic, unfinished wooden details in your interiors! Check out this set of shelves -- wooden trunks beautify the simplicity of the shelves. 

6. Fruit baskets

Rénovation d'une maison de ville à Boulogne Billancout, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Kitchen
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Never take hallways and corridors for granted -- they need tender, loving care in terms of interior designing too! Try using old fruit baskets and attach them on to the walls. They look great along with potted plants for the natural effect. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stylish wall art

homify Living room
homify

You can never run out of ideas with shelves. Try to go out of the box with ideas and have a professional carve out your preferred design. This striking shelf design features a tree-like structure!

8. Wooden pallets

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

Did you know that old and unusable pallets can be turned into something beautiful? All you need is a little imagination and creativity. If you want furniture that looks expensive and modern without spending a lot money, wooden pallets are the way to be. Wooden pallets are easy to transform into beautiful functional pieces of furniture, like these shelves pictured above!

9. Have fun with shapes

Flexi Tube Nature, Kißkalt Designs Kißkalt Designs Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Kißkalt Designs

Of course, shelves don't have to be always flat. Play with shapes and try out rounded designs! They bring a whole new level to shelves and add dimension to the design. 

Now that you've got ideas to spice up your shelves, check out these 8 bathroom storage ideas that are easy and stylish too!

