6 color combinations that are perfect for Filipino interiors

Blue is an important color in interior design and it affects the human mind profoundly. There is a reason why blue is the perfect color for bedrooms. It instills a sense of serenity and peace and can be a very soothing color. In bathrooms, it can be used for creating a spa like tranquil atmosphere. This cool, quiet and reserved color can also represent formality. It is best when paired with white since too much of blue can be depressing, so use it wisely.

