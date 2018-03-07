A modern and rustic apartment in Makati that you'll fall in love with

Sometimes, we just can't seem to figure out whether we want a complete modern and contemporary home or a slightly country feel with that rustic kick. We want a little bit of both, but how do you clash two different style genres? You are about to see through the ideabook we've prepared for you today.

Nestled in the heart of Makati, this bold and cozy apartment loft by Statera Design (based in Quezon city) will surely drop your jaws. If you want to see a perfect combination of earthy and modish, keep on scrolling!