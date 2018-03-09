Your browser is out-of-date.

8 U-shaped kitchen designs to suit your space

De Kelders Western Cape South Africa, CS DESIGN CS DESIGN Kitchen
Some homeowners don't know this, but U-shaped kitchens are actually the most practical of kitchen layouts that can suit to any any space you have in your home. Designed with three walls that are typically lined with cabinets and kitchen appliances, U-shaped kitchens are ideal for creating a large amount of storage and allowing for a free flow of kitchen activity. Check out these 8 stylish and modern kitchens shaped in a U-shaped form that will look good in any kitchen space. 

1. A classic design

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Resembling the kitchens of a modern country home, this classic kitchen design offers wooden cabinetry painted in white and a rich wooden countertop. It also shows a perfect U-shape form that creates a well-rounded area for the homeowners. 

2. Fresh and airy

Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley, Twenty 5 Design Twenty 5 Design Kitchen
Twenty 5 Design

Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley

Twenty 5 Design
Twenty 5 Design
Twenty 5 Design

This next kitchen design is just a sight to see. It instantly creates a peaceful effect to a homeowner's senses. With a nice blend of whites, soft blues, and bold reds, this U-shaped kitchen should be on anyone's top choice. Plus, the U-shaped design includes a small area where you can sit and eat. 

3. A country-styled kitchen

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Warm and cozy, this kitchen design offers pure country style. The U-shape design features cabinetry in whites, black, and a blueish tone that's pleasing to the eyes. The intact layout of overhead cabinets doesn't seem to look very busy at all. In fact, the multiple cabinets bring together the country design of the kitchen. 

4. A light palette

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Light and crisp, this kitchen design is such a breath of fresh air. The light palette ultimately brightens up the space and even gives it a wider and more spacious feel to the room. In addition to the subtle palette it has, an abundant amount of windows and pendant lighting fixtures bring light to the kitchen. 

5. Simplicity is beauty

open plan kitchen dining Till Manecke:Architect Kitchen
Till Manecke:Architect

open plan kitchen dining

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

This U-shaped kitchen design is simply beautiful in its own natural way. It doesn't need a lot of drama for it to explosively look good because the elements it already has does justice. The blend of white and tan palette with a touch of royal blue for accents gives this kitchen a fresh approach to interior designing. 

6. Sleek and modern

Sam Pedro - Guarujá - SP, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Kitchen
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

This kitchen design can technically look like a L-shaped kitchen if only based on the countertops, but structurally, it can definitely be in a U-shaped form with the help of some cabinetry and appliances. A little trendier and edgier compared to the previous designs, this kitchen area screams total modern style. The palette is very modish, thanks to its blend of dark and light tones. The lines featured in the design are also very sleek and innovative. Plus, we can't notice how stylish the ambient lighting on the ceiling is. 

7. Steel and wood

Holiday Let apartments, Nailed it Projects Nailed it Projects Kitchen
Nailed it Projects

Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects
Nailed it Projects

Another modern design, this U-shaped kitchen features a lot of wooden elements as well as steel components. The U-shape layout incorporated steel appliances and wooden cabinetry in between. To top off the overall modern feel of the room, the countertops are designed with black granite in a glossy finish. 

8. A pastel palette

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Kitchen
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

Another approach on creating the a country vibe to your U-shaped kitchen is painting wooden cabinetry with very light, pastel colors. It softens the rustic charm of wood, and balances with the other subtle details of the kitchen such as the white tiled backsplash and light colored furniture pictured above. 

For more enlightenment on kitchen cabinetry, here are 22 amazing kitchen cabinet ideas.

