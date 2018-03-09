8 U-shaped kitchen designs to suit your space

Some homeowners don't know this, but U-shaped kitchens are actually the most practical of kitchen layouts that can suit to any any space you have in your home. Designed with three walls that are typically lined with cabinets and kitchen appliances, U-shaped kitchens are ideal for creating a large amount of storage and allowing for a free flow of kitchen activity. Check out these 8 stylish and modern kitchens shaped in a U-shaped form that will look good in any kitchen space.
Resembling the kitchens of a modern country home, this classic kitchen design offers wooden cabinetry painted in white and a rich wooden countertop. It also shows a perfect U-shape form that creates a well-rounded area for the homeowners.
This next kitchen design is just a sight to see. It instantly creates a peaceful effect to a homeowner's senses. With a nice blend of whites, soft blues, and bold reds, this U-shaped kitchen should be on anyone's top choice. Plus, the U-shaped design includes a small area where you can sit and eat.
Warm and cozy, this kitchen design offers pure country style. The U-shape design features cabinetry in whites, black, and a blueish tone that's pleasing to the eyes. The intact layout of overhead cabinets doesn't seem to look very busy at all. In fact, the multiple cabinets bring together the country design of the kitchen.
Light and crisp, this kitchen design is such a breath of fresh air. The light palette ultimately brightens up the space and even gives it a wider and more spacious feel to the room. In addition to the subtle palette it has, an abundant amount of windows and pendant lighting fixtures bring light to the kitchen.
This U-shaped kitchen design is simply beautiful in its own natural way. It doesn't need a lot of drama for it to explosively look good because the elements it already has does justice. The blend of white and tan palette with a touch of royal blue for accents gives this kitchen a fresh approach to interior designing.
This kitchen design can technically look like a L-shaped kitchen if only based on the countertops, but structurally, it can definitely be in a U-shaped form with the help of some cabinetry and appliances. A little trendier and edgier compared to the previous designs, this kitchen area screams total modern style. The palette is very modish, thanks to its blend of dark and light tones. The lines featured in the design are also very sleek and innovative. Plus, we can't notice how stylish the ambient lighting on the ceiling is.
Another modern design, this U-shaped kitchen features a lot of wooden elements as well as steel components. The U-shape layout incorporated steel appliances and wooden cabinetry in between. To top off the overall modern feel of the room, the countertops are designed with black granite in a glossy finish.
Another approach on creating the a country vibe to your U-shaped kitchen is painting wooden cabinetry with very light, pastel colors. It softens the rustic charm of wood, and balances with the other subtle details of the kitchen such as the white tiled backsplash and light colored furniture pictured above.
For more enlightenment on kitchen cabinetry, here are 22 amazing kitchen cabinet ideas.