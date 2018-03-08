Check out these prefab movable houses with 3D floor plans!

The homes of the future will not only be more sustainable and affordable—they will also be much faster to build. Prefabricated houses are paving the way, and now there's more variety than ever to choose from. More to that, prefab architecture is much sturdier than it looks. Built with durable, conventional building materials in the Philippine market, prefab houses can withstand the harshest of natural events in the country. Want to know more? Check out these movable container houses that you'll love!