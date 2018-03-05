A Scandinavian-inspired condo you can recreate in the Philippines

We're all so used with house interiors that fit in the norm -- the neutral tones, dark wooden cabinetry, concrete floors, and even the common living room sofas. And that's completely fine! We can't say anything bad about the classic Filipino home because they're as beautiful as the other styles, but have you ever wondered what it's like to infuse styles from other countries to your home?
Today, we're featuring a small Scandinavian-inspired home that will definitely suit your interior designing taste buds. Keep on scrolling to know the key features of Scandinavian interiors!
Scandinavian design is known to include a lot of wood, but not just any wood will do. In keeping with their light theme, the woods used in Scandinavian design are usually light woods, like beech, ash, oak, and pine. Also, carpet is never a thing for Scandinavian design. It lets the beauty of the actual floors do the talking.
In this aesthetically appealing living room designed by Remake lab, light oak is featured in the furniture pieces that blend well with the white palette of the room. The sofa is styled in a pale powder blue tone and pillows in pastel shades to add some soft colors in the room. Notice that the floors are left as it is to maximize the pure minimalist style of the room.
There isn’t a lot of ornate or excessive detailing found in Scandinavian design. Modern, clean lined, solid pieces are much more common, and are a defining feature of the Scandinavian design style. As sleek and stylish as it is, this part of the living room features a glass divider in thin, wooden sidings painted in white.
Because the winters are so long and dark in the Nordic region, Scandinavian interiors are typically painted white to help keep spaces bright. When colors are used, they’re kept soft and understated to keep the entire space feeling cohesive, uniform, and bright.
Check out this Scandinavian kitchen area, it's simply beautiful as it is! The palette is a lovely combination of a white and a pale teal color. Plus, light zigzag details in the kitchen walls are also showcased.
Traditionally, many Scandinavian homes were very small and didn’t allow for excessive amounts of stuff. This small condominium unit doesn't look small, thanks to the Scandinavian design! The idea of keeping a space free of clutter and mess has remained an important aspect of Scandinavian design.
Scandinavian design may not use a ton of blankets or pillows to decorate, but the ones that do get included are sure to double as both a functional and cozy provider of warmth, as well as a stylish way to add texture when it’s not being used. This lovely bedroom features comfy textiles and linens that would make you want to sleep here forever!
Related to keeping a space clutter free is the idea of owning less to begin with. Decor is kept to a minimum in Scandinavian design. Bare walls and empty spaces are not shied away from, and you can add a wall decor or two at minimum. This sweet and bright bathroom area showcases an eye-catching vanity mirror that's designed with an intricate, golden border. Simple but very elegant!
