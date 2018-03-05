A Scandinavian-inspired condo you can recreate in the Philippines

We're all so used with house interiors that fit in the norm -- the neutral tones, dark wooden cabinetry, concrete floors, and even the common living room sofas. And that's completely fine! We can't say anything bad about the classic Filipino home because they're as beautiful as the other styles, but have you ever wondered what it's like to infuse styles from other countries to your home?

Today, we're featuring a small Scandinavian-inspired home that will definitely suit your interior designing taste buds. Keep on scrolling to know the key features of Scandinavian interiors!