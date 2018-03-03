Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Red: the color that brings good luck to any Filipino home

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
Residence Flat | Boavista Palace | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Red
Loading admin actions …

As we give honor and recognition to the annual celebration of the Chinese New Year here in the Philippines, homify brings you a special ideabook that will surely have you start shopping for red furniture and accessories for your home! 

For homeowners who are not familiar with the Chinese belief in terms of interior designing, the color Red is actually ought to be a very lucky color. The red color is a symbol of fortune and prosperity in China and it is picked for the room designs. Having these Chinese designs will enhance the beauty of Asia in your house. It is like entering peaceful gateway for the best relaxation, combining between luxury, tradition and modern looks. Keep on scrolling to see 13 red-iculously stunning ideas for your Chinese-inspired home. 

Red accent tables

Stolik nocny czerwony w stylu skandynawskim, ACOCO DESIGN ACOCO DESIGN BedroomBedside tables Wood Red
ACOCO DESIGN

ACOCO DESIGN
ACOCO DESIGN
ACOCO DESIGN

Add pops of red to your neutral bedroom by spicing up with a couple accent tables. Side tables not only act their function of carrying valuables in your bedroom, but also holds the power of accentuating colors in the room like shades of Red.

Red seat cushions

親愛的我把房子變大了！18坪木質宅, 磨設計 磨設計 Eclectic style dining room Solid Wood Wood effect
磨設計

磨設計
磨設計
磨設計

Keep your kitchen and dining area cozy and traditional with an all-wooden approach to interior design. But don't stop your style aspirations there -- add a splash of good luck by decorating your chairs with some comfy seat cushions!

Red here, Red there, Red everywhere!

Loft | Quinta de Cravel | 2011, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern dining room Red
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

Don't be afraid to splatter all the good luck in your house, go all out with your decorating skills with the color Red! Red is a powerful color, thus, it is imperative that a homeowner must know how to keep it not too overwhelming nor overpowering. If you're doing a DIY project, make sure to keep some elements stick with a neutral tone or something very conservative to balance it out with Red. If you're not sure on where to start, it's better to hire a professional interior designer instead. 

Chinese decor

綠意簇擁的新古典宅, 錠揚設計有限公司 錠揚設計有限公司 Terrace
錠揚設計有限公司

錠揚設計有限公司
錠揚設計有限公司
錠揚設計有限公司

What's the spirit of Chinese culture without some Chinese decor? Decorate your Filipino home with some authentic and traditional Chinese lanterns and wall pieces like in this room pictured above.

Tasty Red art and decor!

homify Kitchen Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whatever your taste in kitchen style is, Red always makes it look more scrumptious! Check out this sleek and vibrant kitchen -- the metal elements in the area oozes pure industrial style, and the pops of Red through the big wall painting and decor adds a an ounce of vibrancy in the kitchen. 

Warm tones

Bright, light living room ZazuDesigns Living room
ZazuDesigns

Bright, light living room

ZazuDesigns
ZazuDesigns
ZazuDesigns

Red comes in all hues and tones, and shades of Red can promote different feels and characteristics to the room. In this stylish living room design, warmth and a sense of amiability is exuded all over. The pillows, lighting fixture, and wall painting showcases very warm hues of Red and Orange that instantly welcome any guest in the living room. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Pale hues

TOCADORES, Muebles Soliño Muebles Soliño BedroomDressing tables Chipboard Red
Muebles Soliño

Muebles Soliño
Muebles Soliño
Muebles Soliño

As mentioned above, Red comes in all kinds of shades. In this sweet looking bedroom, the feature of Red here range hues from a pale rose tone to a bold magenta color. 

Red small details

homify BedroomTextiles Textile Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even the tiniest details or the most intricate, small embroideries could make a ton of difference to your room! Decorate any room with patterned textiles that feature Red. Pictured above, this pale-colored bed sheet is beautifully printed with florals in Red.  

Red Drama

Tapeta w romby, Dekoori Dekoori Walls Red
Dekoori

Dekoori
Dekoori
Dekoori

Torn between having a minimalist room or a dramatic one? Get the best of both worlds with this striking design from Dekoori. It showcases a smooth and sleek approach to the minimalist style and also boasts a dramatic effect with its Red decor. You have to admit, this wall decor is just awe-mazing!

Red figurines

homify Eclectic style bedroom Metal Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

The best way to add touches of Red to your interiors is by simply investing in figurines, knick-knacks (for the old-fashioned), and decor. Above you will see a stylish side of the room where a small horse statuette adds zing to the style. 

Red textiles

homify Living room Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep your walls, ceiling, and floors neutral and boast your Red colors through the textiles! Check out this bold living room design where Red is featured on the pillows and the curtains. Simply dashing!

A Red mirror

Residence Flat | Boavista Palace | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Red
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

Bring in the good luck with a stunning round, red mirror like this shown above! It almost resembles a Feng-Shui, which is also a common Chinese house decor. 

Red bathtub

Vancouver Cast Iron Bath Without Tap Holes UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques BathroomBathtubs & showers Iron/Steel Red Cast Iron Baths,Victorian Style Bath,Jig Bath
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Vancouver Cast Iron Bath Without Tap Holes

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Who says bathtubs have to be plain and boring? Soak all the good luck in your soul with this bold and red bathtub! 

Need more Chinese-inspired home ideas? Here are 7 Feng Shui tricks that will bring you wealth!

12 modern dining rooms featuring wood

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks