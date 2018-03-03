Red: the color that brings good luck to any Filipino home

As we give honor and recognition to the annual celebration of the Chinese New Year here in the Philippines, homify brings you a special ideabook that will surely have you start shopping for red furniture and accessories for your home!

For homeowners who are not familiar with the Chinese belief in terms of interior designing, the color Red is actually ought to be a very lucky color. The red color is a symbol of fortune and prosperity in China and it is picked for the room designs. Having these Chinese designs will enhance the beauty of Asia in your house. It is like entering peaceful gateway for the best relaxation, combining between luxury, tradition and modern looks. Keep on scrolling to see 13 red-iculously stunning ideas for your Chinese-inspired home.