12 modern dining rooms featuring wood

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
Massivhozdiele Eiche Hardenberg Classic, Hardenberg Design GmbH Hardenberg Design GmbH Country style dining room Wood
Let's face it -- wood simply has this remarkable charm that ultimately gives warmth to any room in the house! We all love a little bit of wood in the house (or even a lot of wood), and we can't deny that it beautifies our interiors. Whether it's featured in the living room, the kitchen, or the bedroom, wood blends well even with the trendiest style in the market, the modern style. 

Today at homify, we're showcasing 12 stunning modern dining rooms that greatly use the elegant element of wood. Add a touch of coziness and earthiness to your dining room with these wooden ideas!

1. Matte black touches

Esszimmer: Parkett, Esstisch, Glasböden und vieles mehr, GERBER Ingenieure GmbH GERBER Ingenieure GmbH Modern dining room
GERBER Ingenieure GmbH

GERBER Ingenieure GmbH
GERBER Ingenieure GmbH
GERBER Ingenieure GmbH

This simple dining room offers an abundance of wooden details from its sleek floors to the actual dining set. To spice up the room a bit, dining chairs and lighting fixtures are painted in black matte for the modern glow. 

2. Pure sophistication

與大自然對話的智能家居, 鈊楹室內裝修設計股份有限公司 鈊楹室內裝修設計股份有限公司 Modern dining room
鈊楹室內裝修設計股份有限公司

鈊楹室內裝修設計股份有限公司
鈊楹室內裝修設計股份有限公司
鈊楹室內裝修設計股份有限公司

What's a sophisticated room without its black and grey details? These two colors naturally makes any interior area elegant and matured. This dining room design boasts its posh grey and black hues along with the touch of wood through the dining table. 

3. Redwood

Apartamento Edifício do Parque - T4 MATOSINHOS, ShiStudio Interior Design ShiStudio Interior Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
ShiStudio Interior Design

ShiStudio Interior Design
ShiStudio Interior Design
ShiStudio Interior Design

Providing us with a more manly and bold approach, this dining room highlights its use of redwood. Thick legs and bridges of Mahogany make up this modern dining table, and is also incorporated in the structure of the dining chairs. To balance the boldness of the room, a cream-colored cotton rug is used to add softness. 

4. Glossy finishes

アイストップの家, Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates Modern dining room Wood White
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates

Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates

Wood can be further enhanced through designs, a mix of materials, and painted colors. This specific dining table ditched the paint and chose to opt for a much more natural glow through coating with shellac. It provides a glossy finish to the wood that celebrates the natural state of the material. 

5. Light and dark wood

Апартаменты на Васильевском острове, Maxim Rymar archistudio Maxim Rymar archistudio Living room
Maxim Rymar archistudio

Maxim Rymar archistudio
Maxim Rymar archistudio
Maxim Rymar archistudio

Your room doesn't have to look monotonous. Check out this modern dining room design and notice how the dark wooden floors blend in perfect unison with the dining table made of light wood. 

6. Dramatic pieces

アウトドアリビングの家, 株式会社seki.design 株式会社seki.design Living room
株式会社seki.design

株式会社seki.design
株式会社seki.design
株式会社seki.design

Keep your eyes on the lower part of the picture and enjoy the sleek and natural-looking elements of wood in this dining area. The floors, dining table, and even the sofa from the living room all highlight wood as a genuine material. 

Now, look above and notice how wood plays contrast with the simplicity of the lower part. This wooden statement piece of art beautifies the ceiling and creates a grand design in the overall style of the room!

7. Contemporary colors

판교 중목구조 단독주택, 블루하우스 코리아 블루하우스 코리아 Modern dining room
블루하우스 코리아

블루하우스 코리아
블루하우스 코리아
블루하우스 코리아

While a neutral palette offer the best of modern style, adding a few pops of color wouldn't hurt either. In fact, it accentuates the contemporary and modern style even more! This stylish dining room design features black and grey as the base colors, and yellow as the accent color. Of course, wood is used as the dining table in this design. 

8. A decorative artwork

Wohnhaus F, Architekturbüro zwo P Architekturbüro zwo P Modern dining room
Architekturbüro zwo P

Architekturbüro zwo P
Architekturbüro zwo P
Architekturbüro zwo P

Another stylish and modern design we have in store is this dining room that features a big abstract work of art. It acts as an eye-catching component of the room the draws your eyes into it. The wooden details of this dining room can be seen in the furniture -- the dining table and dining chairs are made of high quality Narra which is abundant in the Philippine market. 

9. Industrial touches

Bungalow K. das Haus, das ein Dorf ist!, PASCHINGER ARCHITEKTEN ZT KG PASCHINGER ARCHITEKTEN ZT KG Modern dining room
PASCHINGER ARCHITEKTEN ZT KG

PASCHINGER ARCHITEKTEN ZT KG
PASCHINGER ARCHITEKTEN ZT KG
PASCHINGER ARCHITEKTEN ZT KG

Give your dining room some industrial flare by adding pendant lighting fixtures made of steel. It blends in perfect contrast with the wide wooden table here made in light Oak. 

10. An airy and breezy room

Lichtplanung innerhalb eines Dachgeschossausbaus, Lichtja Licht und mehr GmbH Lichtja Licht und mehr GmbH Modern dining room White
Lichtja Licht und mehr GmbH

Lichtja Licht und mehr GmbH
Lichtja Licht und mehr GmbH
Lichtja Licht und mehr GmbH

This dining room design features dark and rustic wooden floors that give a sense of warmth to the room. Designed by the sliding door that leads to the outdoor garden, this dining room is abundant in natural light and the crisp breeze from the outside. 

11. Pretty colors

Anbau O, Sieckmann Walther Architekten Sieckmann Walther Architekten Modern dining room Wood White
Sieckmann Walther Architekten

Sieckmann Walther Architekten
Sieckmann Walther Architekten
Sieckmann Walther Architekten

We featured contemporary, bold colors earlier. Now, here's a pretty and dainty dining room that features wood as its floors and a set of cute dining chairs in an array of tones. The chairs set a delicate vibe to the room and create a sense of tranquility along with the wooden floors. 

12. Wide open spaces

Massivhozdiele Eiche Hardenberg Classic, Hardenberg Design GmbH Hardenberg Design GmbH Country style dining room Wood
Hardenberg Design GmbH

Hardenberg Design GmbH
Hardenberg Design GmbH
Hardenberg Design GmbH

Since we're featuring modern dining rooms that make use of amazing wood, we thought of saving the best for last. This wide and spacious dining room showcases its wooden details through the majority of components of the room! Flourished along the floors, dining table, and dining chairs, wood is greatly boasted here. 

Can't get enough of this ideabook? Here are 15 photos of delicious dining rooms decorated with wood

