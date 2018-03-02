12 modern dining rooms featuring wood

Let's face it -- wood simply has this remarkable charm that ultimately gives warmth to any room in the house! We all love a little bit of wood in the house (or even a lot of wood), and we can't deny that it beautifies our interiors. Whether it's featured in the living room, the kitchen, or the bedroom, wood blends well even with the trendiest style in the market, the modern style.

Today at homify, we're showcasing 12 stunning modern dining rooms that greatly use the elegant element of wood. Add a touch of coziness and earthiness to your dining room with these wooden ideas!