Transform your old bahay kubo into this modern log cabin!

Do you own an old barn, a wooden cottage, or even a small nipa hut that you want to renovate and refurbish? Take some inspiration from this old wooden structure, designed by Krea Koncept, which was turned into a fully-revamped and modernized relaxation home! Whether built right beside your home or purposely away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this spa-like retreat home will surely have you aspire to own one too!
From this point of view, you can clearly see that work's about to get done in this old, unused wooden barn. This
bahay kubo structure surely has a lot of potential in it once it's refurbished and reconditioned to a perfect state of living space. Let's check out the progress.
A solid concrete base is used as the primary foundation of this home. Of course, you want to make sure the building materials that you use for the foundation is sturdy and strong to withstand external forces.
Wooden beams and sturdy wooden panels are incorporated as the cabin's roofing foundation. Narra is one of the sturdiest wood options that's abundant in the Philippine market used as building materials. This house's roof is built with Narra, thus, enabling the cabin to stay strong during the harshest of weather changes.
More wooden materials are used as the skeleton of this log cabin. Light wood is used and by the looks of this construction phase, it's certainly looking pretty good!
Viola! Finishing up with Mahogany wooden panels as the house's exterior walls and wooden sidings in black that decorate the glass doors and windows, this modern log cabin has truly evolved into something far different from the old barn we saw in the first picture!
Taking a tour inside the spa-like retreat home, a tub is featured that offers complete relaxation to the family and invited guests. The tub is nestled in a limestone outcrop, where a wooden stairway is also showcased. The abundance of windows in this log cabin brings the best of natural light in the interiors.
A spa retreat wouldn't be complete without a sauna! This awesome log cabin features a home sauna made of light Oak wood and glass. Re-invent this idea on your own retreat home, pour some water on those hot stones, and get on with the relaxing ambience you've always wanted!
After a steamy time inside the sauna and a long drench in the bubbling tub, take some time off on these perfectly comfortable lounging chairs with friends and family. Gather around with some hot tea or coffee, and enjoy the antiques and vintage decor that surround the room.
Finish off the full-day spa retreat by sitting out in the patio ad enjoying the cool breeze of nature. This modern log cabin showcases its cozy and spacious wooden deck that's perfect for family bonding moments and social gatherings.
