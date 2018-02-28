The bold aesthetics of an eclectic house

Torn between modern and traditional? Contemporary and classic? Sometimes, we just can not seem to choose the perfect style genre for our home. That's where the eclectic style comes to the picture!

For those who wonder what eclectic defines as, it's the popular adjective in interior design parlance, meaning a decor that contains heterogeneous elements—a mixture of textures, time periods, styles, trends, and colors. There's something dynamic about a space that resists the urge to meticulously match items in one design style.

Let's face it: most of us are eclectic. We like a little of this and a little of that. We may have items we've collected over the years, representing different aspects of our personality. Why not bring your different personalities in your interior spaces? Check out this stylish eclectic home you will definitely love!