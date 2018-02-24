A modern house that's wide and spacious for the big family

Whether you're planning on extending your family home or wishing on building a vacation home away from the metro, this ideabook is the perfect article for you to set your inspiration upon. If you have a big family or relatives regularly visiting your property, or simply want a huge home in the province for recreation and gatherings, check out this modern family home that's perfect for the extended family! Plus, we have design layouts ready for you to copy!
Say hello to this stunner -- offering us with a warm welcome of its modern style and wooden details, this sleek family home has the perfect facade to greet your invited relatives and guests! The facade showcases conventional materials of concrete exteriors painted in matte black, an entrance stairway made of the same material, wide glass windows, and a wooden garage. The wide and empty front yard oozes in simplicity, allowing the facade speak for the home.
Take a detour of the house and check out this relaxing back patio. A big contrast to the home facade and front entrance, this back patio features wood as its main exterior material. Clean panels of light Oak wood flourish the house structure and light Mahogany is used for the attached garden shed. Even the deck itself is also made of wood. Small touches of black granite accentuate the exteriors.
Moving to the right side of the house, another feature of an outside deck is designed. This house just doesn't seem to run out of outside enclosures! This patio also features wood as its exterior walls and deck, and steel painted in black for the window and door sidings.
Going inside, it's clearly noticeable to admire the fresh, modern approach of the house's interior design. Abundant in space, the living room boasts its neutral palette that provides an airy vibe to the room. The floors are made of light Oak wood, similar to the patio's exterior walls. Plus, the side-to-side glass sliding door creates an even wider feel to the room! Just imagine lounging in this living room with friends and family and appreciating the refreshing view.
Moving to the dining area and kitchen area, the interiors features a slightly contrasting palette. While choosing white as the main color, it also uses matte black as second primary color. In this part of the house, the modern and minimal style is clearly more integrated. The floors are also made of matte black tiles which ties up the overall modern look of the room.
Viola! Here's the ope layout plan we promised you aspiring homeowners! This spacious family home is definitely perfect for the big family as it features a second story, multiple bedrooms, wide living spaces, and even a double garage!
