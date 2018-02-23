Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 smart space-saving tips you surely need to consider!

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
homify KitchenTables & chairs
Loading admin actions …

Nowadays, a lot of Filipino homeowners who are living by themselves or are starting to find a new home are thinking of practical ways to optimize space in their residence. While lots of areas are getting pricier, homeowners need to think of smart tricks to save spaces and make furniture multi-functional. Check out these 7 tips you can definitely copy for your small home!

1. Choose round tables, not rectangular.

Apartamento 45m2 en el Ensanche de Bilbao, Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Modern dining room
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

The shapes of your furniture actually help the saving of space in your house. In a small dining room, it is better to choose a round table rather than a rectangular or square table as this takes up less space. Use simple dining chairs so that you can push it towards the table to save more space.

2. Install a built-in folding table.

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Round tables are great space-saving ideas you can use in your dining area, but why not be more innovative and install your own table that can be folded and hidden away? This smart and stylish design by Atim Spa features a kitchen island that also acts as a small dining area. It keeps a hidden table that is very convenient and easy to use!

3. Place furniture near the walls.

Loft z intensywną czerwienią , Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Industrial style kitchen
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

To create a more spacious area in your home, keep all furniture and other interior structures stuck close on the walls, leaving the center area empty. This makes any room a thousand times wider! This contemporary design boasts a small portion of the kitchen placed in the corner of the room.

4. Add mirrors.

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist style bathroom Tiles Grey
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

This has to be the most common trick any homeowner should know. Mirrors has this power of creating an illusion that ultimately doubles any space! Even the narrowest of bathrooms can appear bigger with the stylish use of a wide mirror. 

5. Opt for a Murphy bed.

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those who are not familiar with a Murphy bed, this is a space-saving type of bed that is hinged at one end to store vertically against the wall, or inside a closet or cabinet. It can also be called as a wall bed, pull down bed, or fold-down bed. Call it whatever you want but it will always be a great trick to optimize the space in your room!

6. Be a minimalist.

Casa Rosetta, Diego Jobell Arquitectos Diego Jobell Arquitectos Living room Concrete White
Diego Jobell Arquitectos

Diego Jobell Arquitectos
Diego Jobell Arquitectos
Diego Jobell Arquitectos

What better way to widen up your spaces other than keeping the elements of your minimal? Using a minimal approach to interior designing makes the room a lot more airy, open, and spacious. It creates a perfect blend of clean lines and palette that don't overcrowd the room.

For the minimalist aficionado, here are 7 secrets to creating a minimalist home!

7. Incorporate storage with display.

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

Get more creative with multi-functional ideas in your interior design! Floret Arquitectura showcases a striking wall shelf where it acts as storage for books and other valuables, but also provides aesthetic appeal to the room. 

Best building materials for any Filipino home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks