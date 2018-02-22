Best building materials for any Filipino home

Is your building a new home for your family? Or are you simply renovating your current home? Whatever reason you have for wanting to build a brand new foundation for your property, always do your research on the best building materials that is suitable and durable in the Philippine climate and weather. The Philippines is tropically hot and humid, and this might affect the materials used in our homes over time. That's why we're here today to provide you a detailed ideabook on four of the best building materials you can definitely use in your new home.
Concrete is an aggregate made up of a number of materials like stones and sand that are mixed with a binder like cement and water. The mixture is then left to dry and harden. It's a flexible material that can be formed on the spot or poured into molds, hardened and then transported.
In the Philippines, concrete is probably the most used building material evident in both residential and commercial spaces. Most homes use concrete as the actual foundation of the house because of its durability and strength and most Filipino homeowners love to paint the concrete exteriors with their preferred palette.
As a construction material, wood has a lot going for it. It can be used as a primary material, as seen in log cabin construction or blended with other building materials and used as either a decorative element or support structure. Wood is lightweight compared to concrete, and it's strong once it's been seasoned to remove moisture. It can also be cut to length easily. Wooden houses are perfect in the more provincial areas of the country where it's much greener.
Steel has a dual role in our builder's toolkit. It can be embedded in concrete to provide support or become a foundation in itself. In this home model, steel served as a roofing material that is commonly used in most Filipino average homes. Steel roofs also vary in designs.
Steel can easily be prefabricated to make for a fast and easy installation. It can be welded, bolted or riveted in place. It can be up to 100 percent recyclable, too, which is important with newer green building practices.
Usually made of clay, brick has been used in many ancient structures. Early bricks used in construction were crude, uneven, sun-dried blocks probably made of silt that was deposited when high waters receded after storms
The silt dried naturally to a very hard consistency, and then it was dug up, broken into chunks and used to make the walls of huts and other structures. Some experimentation led to the development of forms and molds to create uniform bricks that could be stacked easily for smooth walls with clean corners.
This style of brick is still being used today and is very stable in dry climates, that includes the Philippines. But too much rain will turn the walls of your painstakingly built hut to mud… fortunately, the problem can be solved with the application of high heat. These bricks are durable, weather resistant, fire resistant, easy to make and convenient to work with.
