Best building materials for any Filipino home

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO
Is your building a new home for your family? Or are you simply renovating your current home? Whatever reason you have for wanting to build a brand new foundation for your property, always do your research on the best building materials that is suitable and durable in the Philippine climate and weather. The Philippines is tropically hot and humid, and this might affect the materials used in our homes over time. That's why we're here today to provide you a detailed ideabook on four of the best building materials you can definitely use in your new home. 

Concrete

Casa de piscina - La Sierrezuela, gsformato
gsformato

gsformato
gsformato
gsformato

Concrete is an aggregate made up of a number of materials like stones and sand that are mixed with a binder like cement and water. The mixture is then left to dry and harden. It's a flexible material that can be formed on the spot or poured into molds, hardened and then transported.

​ARQUITECTURA BIOCLIMATICA "ECO CIMBRA" 3, FERRER||AGUIRRE ARQUITECTURA+DISEÑO+MUEBLES
FERRER||AGUIRRE ARQUITECTURA+DISEÑO+MUEBLES

FERRER||AGUIRRE ARQUITECTURA+DISEÑO+MUEBLES
FERRER||AGUIRRE ARQUITECTURA+DISEÑO+MUEBLES
FERRER||AGUIRRE ARQUITECTURA+DISEÑO+MUEBLES

In the Philippines, concrete is probably the most used building material evident in both residential and commercial spaces. Most homes use concrete as the actual foundation of the house because of its durability and strength and most Filipino homeowners love to paint the concrete exteriors with their preferred palette. 

Wood

Comuna Yerbas del Paraiso - Misiones, IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

As a construction material, wood has a lot going for it. It can be used as a primary material, as seen in log cabin construction or blended with other building materials and used as either a decorative element or support structure. Wood is lightweight compared to concrete, and it's strong once it's been seasoned to remove moisture. It can also be cut to length easily. Wooden houses are perfect in the more provincial areas of the country where it's much greener. 

Steel

Veranêio Gaivota, AP Arquitetura Ecoeficiente
AP Arquitetura Ecoeficiente

AP Arquitetura Ecoeficiente
AP Arquitetura Ecoeficiente
AP Arquitetura Ecoeficiente

Steel has a dual role in our builder's toolkit. It can be embedded in concrete to provide support or become a foundation in itself. In this home model, steel served as a roofing material that is commonly used in most Filipino average homes. Steel roofs also vary in designs. 

Casa HZ, PH Arquitectos
PH Arquitectos

PH Arquitectos
PH Arquitectos
PH Arquitectos

Steel can easily be prefabricated to make for a fast and easy installation. It can be welded, bolted or riveted in place. It can be up to 100 percent recyclable, too, which is important with newer green building practices.

Brick

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO
YUSO

YUSO
YUSO
YUSO

Usually made of clay, brick has been used in many ancient structures. Early bricks used in construction were crude, uneven, sun-dried blocks probably made of silt that was deposited when high waters receded after storms

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Casa Piedra , MULA.Arquitectos
MULA.Arquitectos

MULA.Arquitectos
MULA.Arquitectos
MULA.Arquitectos

The silt dried naturally to a very hard consistency, and then it was dug up, broken into chunks and used to make the walls of huts and other structures. Some experimentation led to the development of forms and molds to create uniform bricks that could be stacked easily for smooth walls with clean corners.

Hotel Predi Son Jaumell, margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

This style of brick is still being used today and is very stable in dry climates, that includes the Philippines. But too much rain will turn the walls of your painstakingly built hut to mud… fortunately, the problem can be solved with the application of high heat. These bricks are durable, weather resistant, fire resistant, easy to make and convenient to work with.

No, Thanks