10 creative ways to decorate your plain, white walls

Let's go back to the basics and stick with an all-time crowd favorite, clean and white walls. While an all-white wall may have a thin, fine line between looking classic and traditional or plain or boring, decorative pieces, accent colors, and even stylish furniture can turn your white walls to an even more creative interior piece. Turn your walls into a canvas with these 10 smart and creative tips!
A common wall decor idea used in most Filipino homes, photographs are a fun, smart, and personalized way of giving life to your plain walls and still keeping memories of family bonding evident in your home. This light and airy home office area has a bright feel to it (thanks to the white walls and ombre curtains), and a touch of sweetness brought by the little photographs hung on the wall.
If you're a feeling a little bit more extravagant with interior decorating and designing, take inspiration from this sophisticated living room in the suburbs. Oozing with shades of brown and grey, this stylish living room also boasts its unusual yet creative wall piece that almost looks like a border cut out from a software application. It brings dimension to the room!
You know white walls serve as a canvas for your creative mind to do its designing wonders, so take a good hint from this dining room design. If you simply want to bring art and inspiration on the table, go and look for a huge painting that speaks words for you and hang that up your dining room wall! This specific wall painting creates a calm and tranquil feel to the whole room.
Let's not forget about our friendly dividers too. While they're technically not stuck on the four corners of the house, they can be considered as walls. This extraordinary partition wall create a seamless blend of colors and materials with the dining room itself. Offering us a white and wooden brown palette, this stylish divider also showcases its intricate wooden wall details!
Another common and easy way to spic up your blank walls is painting some parts of it. A common designing tip used by most homeowners too, coating some parts with a different color adds a little zing to the room. This lovely bedroom design by Sandra Dages used a pale greyish-blueish tone as an accent color to the room's white walls.
Yes, a skylight is purposely designed on the ceiling but in this bedroom design pictured above, it almost appears that the skylight brought life to the walls too! Add a human-sized mirror to it and the bedroom instantly become a lot more airy and spacious.
When you're a working mom and you need more storage solutions for your home office, think about incorporating functionality with style. Check out this genius wall design -- steel shelves are built in the wall for the display and storage. And this it doesn't look cramped or messy at all! It actually brings out the true essence of a work home space. Busy yet organized!
A new hype in the Philippine market, 3D letter or word wall decors are now gradually being used in modern houses. Modern home dwellers love to use this designing idea to carve out the initials of their kids in their bedrooms, spell out the word
Home in the kitchen area, or simply let alone letters stand by the wall like in this living room design.
Loved by any old-fashioned homeowner, stylish curtains are a great way to spice up your windows and walls. Traditional homeowners opt for the classic, lacey ones usually in neutral colors but if you would like to bring more color to your room, go all out with bright and bold hues! This teal-colored palette looks ravishing!
Yes, you read it right -- pure white walls. When you thought they can be boring by itself, be more open-minded and let these walls speak for what they're good at -- keeping the room neat, crisp, and just purely beautiful.
