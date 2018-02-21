Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 creative ways to decorate your plain, white walls

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
Das eigene Büro - daheim!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Study/office Metal White
Loading admin actions …

Let's go back to the basics and stick with an all-time crowd favorite, clean and white walls. While an all-white wall may have a thin, fine line between looking classic and traditional or plain or boring, decorative pieces, accent colors, and even stylish furniture can turn your white walls to an even more creative interior piece. Turn your walls into a canvas with these 10 smart and creative tips!

1. Photographs

Квартира на Университетском, Owner /designer Owner /designer Study/office
Owner /designer

Owner /designer
Owner /designer
Owner /designer

A common wall decor idea used in most Filipino homes, photographs are a fun, smart, and personalized way of giving life to your plain walls and still keeping memories of family bonding evident in your home. This light and airy home office area has a bright feel to it (thanks to the white walls and ombre curtains),  and a touch of sweetness brought by the little photographs hung on the wall. 

2. A stylish wall piece

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

If you're a feeling a little bit more extravagant with interior decorating and designing, take inspiration from this sophisticated living room in the suburbs. Oozing with shades of brown and grey, this stylish living room also boasts its unusual yet creative wall piece that almost looks like a border cut out from a software application. It brings dimension to the room!

3. A huge painting

Pendelleuchte Vario 200, art&line art&line Dining roomLighting White
art&amp;line

art&line
art&amp;line
art&line

You know white walls serve as a canvas for your creative mind to do its designing wonders, so take a good hint from this dining room design. If you simply want to bring art and inspiration on the table, go and look for a huge painting that speaks words for you and hang that up your dining room wall! This specific wall painting creates a calm and tranquil feel to the whole room.

4. Dramatic statement pieces

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Let's not forget about our friendly dividers too. While they're technically not stuck on the four corners of the house, they can be considered as walls. This extraordinary partition wall create a seamless blend of colors and materials with the dining room itself. Offering us a white and wooden brown palette, this stylish divider also showcases its intricate wooden wall details!

5. Pastel accent colors

Appartement Paris 11ème, Sandra Dages Sandra Dages Living room
Sandra Dages

Sandra Dages
Sandra Dages
Sandra Dages

Another common and easy way to spic up your blank walls is painting some parts of it. A common designing tip used by most homeowners too, coating some parts with a different color adds a little zing to the room. This lovely bedroom design by Sandra Dages used a pale greyish-blueish tone as an accent color to the room's white walls. 

6. A skylight and a mirror

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern style bedroom
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Yes, a skylight is purposely designed on the ceiling but in this bedroom design pictured above, it almost appears that the skylight brought life to the walls too! Add a human-sized mirror to it and the bedroom instantly become a lot more airy and spacious. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Functional shelves

Das eigene Büro - daheim!, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Study/office Metal White
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

When you're a working mom and you need more storage solutions for your home office, think about incorporating functionality with style. Check out this genius wall design -- steel shelves are built in the wall for the display and storage. And this it doesn't look cramped or messy at all! It actually brings out the true essence of a work home space. Busy yet organized!

8. 3D letter decor

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

A new hype in the Philippine market, 3D letter or word wall decors are now gradually being used in modern houses. Modern home dwellers love to use this designing idea to carve out the initials of their kids in their bedrooms, spell out the word Home in the kitchen area, or simply let alone letters stand by the wall like in this living room design. 

9. Bold curtains

Mint and orange on snow, Marina Sarkisyan Marina Sarkisyan Classic style bedroom
Marina Sarkisyan

Marina Sarkisyan
Marina Sarkisyan
Marina Sarkisyan

Loved by any old-fashioned homeowner, stylish curtains are a great way to spice up your windows and walls. Traditional homeowners opt for the classic, lacey ones usually in neutral colors but if you would like to bring more color to your room, go all out with bright and bold hues! This teal-colored palette looks ravishing!

10. Pure white walls

A Spacious Apartment in Prenzlauer Berg, lifelife GmbH lifelife GmbH Living room
lifelife GmbH

lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH
lifelife GmbH

Yes, you read it right -- pure white walls. When you thought they can be boring by itself, be more open-minded and let these walls speak for what they're good at -- keeping the room neat, crisp, and just purely beautiful. 

We featured wall designing tips for the living room, dining room, bedroom, and even the kitchen in this ideabook. If you want to see wall decor ideas for the bathroom, check it out here!

Wooden floors that will go well with any style!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks