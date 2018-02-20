Wooden floors that will go well with any style!

While concrete and tiles are more modernized materials used for flooring, wooden floors are just hard to beat when it comes to its durability, low-maintenance quality, and aesthetic appeal. We've listed our top favorite living room designs that feature the love for wooden floors that you will surely adore too!
This living room design couldn't seem to get enough of that burnt orange palette. Furniture pieces such as the sofa and the sideboard are made of Mahogany glossed in shellac. The floors are also of the same color which creates a harmonious blend of hues and tones of wood.
Wooden floors provide any living room a sense of warmth and camaraderie, thanks to its natural feature. Spice up your room a bit by combining it with some modern elements. This trendy modern living room features furniture and decorative art pieces in black and white that goes well with the simplicity of the wooden floors.
A wooden floor is more noticeable when furniture and furnishings are kept to a minimum. This living room design features a single sofa, an accent table, a sideboard shelf, a lampshade, and a stylish rug that accentuates the floor.
Like we said, any style goes well with wooden floors! Check out this modish living room design in neutral colors and small touches of contemporary decor. It's like the wooden floors of the room acted as a canvas for the rugs, furniture, and decor to play its part.
If the previous living room design featured wooden floors as canvas for other elements of the room to beautify, this one is the complete opposite. Spacious and open-spaced, this living room boasts its perfectly laminated wooden floors that oozes beauty in its simple way!
Wood comes in all kinds of variations and shades. This fresh and airy living room design features light oak as the wooden floors. It provides simplicity and the perception that sometimes, all you need is classic wooden floors.
As we mentioned earlier, wood comes in all variations and types. This specific living room showcases a rustic combination of light and dark wood which creates a strong dimension of the floors.
The caption says it all -- this living room just seems to be perfectly united with all its elements! Light oak flourish all throughout the areas of the house including the kitchen and dining area. The feature of wood can be seen in almost every furniture and decor piece there is in this open-space layout. From the tables and chairs to the shelves and wall sidings, wood is in the main spotlight here!
Wood is beautiful either in its own state or when fused with other style genres. Why not add a bold color or a bright hue to your wooden-inspired living room? This wooden-floored room is furnished with elements similar to its material and shade, but pops out a bright lime-colored sofa to add a little zing to the room!
Wood and details in black are just the perfect combination. Notice how sleek and modern this room is with the element of dark Maple floors and the black matte-painted details. Stunning!
