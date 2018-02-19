Italian-inspired kitchen designs you can recreate in your Filipino home

The interior design in Italian kitchens speak for their food -- tasty and vibrant! While gastronomical magic happens in any Italian kitchen, the style and design of the area should also be extraordinary. Today at Homify, we are featuring tasty and stylish Italian flavors that can definitely be brought into your Filipino kitchen!
Italian interior design is known for its rich and vibrant use of colors, prints, and even materials. This cozy kitchen an all-stone wall surrounding all four corners of the house. The warmth of the stoned wall playfully contrasts to the decorative kitchen floor designed in prints and patterns. To keep the fusion of designs sane, the palette is stylishly limited to powder blue, brown, and white.
Italian kitchen can be playful like the first example, but nothing beats a classic and graceful blend of whites, creams, and even gold. Elegant and charismatic like the Italian and Filipino women, this kitchen design speaks its utmost beauty through the sleek splashes of gold and glossy finishes.
To show off a more traditional yet aesthetically appealing side of Italian interior designing, tones of brown flourish all throughout this kitchen design. The colors bring a down-to-earth feel to the kitchen, which makes you crave for your comfort food made in this kitchen.
Of course, Italian interior designing is known to be greatly influenced by the terracotta-colored villas of the Tuscan countryside. LOLA 38 Hotel showcases a bright and colorful kitchen design that may be quite unusual for a Filipino home, but truly extraordinary. If you're more of the out-of-the-box type of homeowner, then this is a kitchen design you can truly copy! Play with your bright colors and patterns to achieve a true Tuscan vibe to your kitchen.
A strong architectural element in Italian design, bricks provide a sense of sturdiness and warmth to any home. While red bricks are commonly used as outdoor structures, exterior walls, and even pavements, these manly materials can certainly be incorporated in your kitchen interiors!
What's more vibrant than terracotta? Yellow, of course! As pretty and dainty as it looks, yellow can surprisingly be a strong and overpowering color when used too much. Thus, to keep your happy mood swinging through the kitchen, keep your yellow touches at a minimum. Check out this lovely design -- a perfect blend of wooden elements, stone wall, neutral colors, and dashes of yellow beautify the kitchen!
Italian designing can be vibrant and colorful, but it definitely can be rich and dark like this kitchen design. Offering warm features of wood and a dark palette, this kitchen design just boasts the right amount of rustic appeal.
Check out more rustic kitchen designs here!