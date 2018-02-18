How to style your bathroom in a 5-star way

To spice up your bathroom a bit, be a little more playful with your use of prints and patterns. This can either be through the rugs, mats, and other details of the bathroom or simply through the tiled walls like this design pictured above. Make sure that the contrast of patterns still look in unison -- especially with color. Keep the palette similar, if not the same with each other, and let the patterns do the playing.

