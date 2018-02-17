8 furnishing ideas to widen interior spaces

A partition for the rooms is also a good idea when you're not into liquid, open spaces. This is where a divider comes to the picture. Turn your ordinary divider into something more useful and functional like featured in this design above! Acting as both a partition to the rooms and a functional bookshelf, this dual-purpose divider is an awesome focal point of the house!

