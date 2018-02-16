5 stylish houses with beautiful facades

For now, homeowners that had just bought their first houses may think what they got is what all they need. But sooner or later, they'll definitely think twice or even thrice about upgrading their homes. Curb appeal is such an important element in exterior designing and architecture, and a lovely facade is certainly a great way to boost your home's property value.
Good thing is, our today's feature will surely inspire homeowners out there that aspire to redecorate and upgrade their house facades! Keep on scrolling to see 5 stylish home designs that offer smart ways on designing your facades.
Ditch out the new paint and bring a fresher approach to your house facade by flourishing it with pretty greenery! Not only does it provide an aesthetic appeal to your front yard and entrance, but plants also give health benefits to people and the surroundings.
This beautiful facade designed by Habitat arquitetura features fresh and simple touches of greenery to the parts of the home, including the upper terrace area and above the front door. Of course, a grand array of plants are scattered all throughout the front yard for the perfect home entrance!
Another way to beautify your house facade is to splash it with a lot of windows! Make sure the design is by a professional architect to ensure the windows don't look overwhelming nor overpowering. This home model pictured above features windows of various sizes and add appeal to the home's facade. It also brings in the warm sun rays of natural light, which ultimately freshens up the interiors of your home!
A little more timid than the first two examples, this modern design offers an sleeker approach to exterior architecture. It's not too loud and it's obviously very conservative yet still stylish. The simple lines and angles shown through the windows and edges speak the subtlety of design that actually is still appealing to the eyes.
Of course, who would never love a dash of dark colors on their facade? Sure, a clean all-white palette is classic and fresh, but accenting it with some black details make it more modern and professional. This modish design offers white walls, and accentuated with black touches on the rooftop, terrace, window sidings, and other small details of the facade.
We talked about how windows provide a stylish facade to your home, but getting a little more creative with it will do more wonders! Check out this smart and stylish home design. The ordinary wide windows are taken into greater heights by designing it with drape curtains in pale blue. Now, you can personalize the look of your facade by changing up the colors and styles of your curtains every now and then. Creative indeed!
