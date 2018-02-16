5 stylish houses with beautiful facades

For now, homeowners that had just bought their first houses may think what they got is what all they need. But sooner or later, they'll definitely think twice or even thrice about upgrading their homes. Curb appeal is such an important element in exterior designing and architecture, and a lovely facade is certainly a great way to boost your home's property value.

Good thing is, our today's feature will surely inspire homeowners out there that aspire to redecorate and upgrade their house facades! Keep on scrolling to see 5 stylish home designs that offer smart ways on designing your facades.