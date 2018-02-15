Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A mobile home that is earthquake and typhoon proof!

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
homify Asian style house Concrete White
Loading admin actions …

Mobile homes are very popular housing options in the Western countries because of its mobility and surprisingly sturdy structure. While the Philippines is known to be in the climatic zone where it's prone to typhoons, flash floods, and possibly hurricanes, mobile homes should definitely grow more in the country. 

When you thought mobile homes could look fragile and weak, you got it all wrong. Today, we're featuring a prefab mobile house that will surely turn your heads around once you hear how strong and sturdy it actually is!

A prefabricated structure

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Designed and assembled as a prefabricated structure, mobile houses are built in a factory on a permanently attached chassis before being transported to the site of the house. While it may look like strong winds can easily blow it away, it's actually the other way around. Built with very conventional and strong building materials, today's manufactured mobile homes are far different from the traditional ones back in the old days. This particular prefab mobile home is built with concrete walls in wooden sidings covered with cream paint. 

Beautiful exterior of the house

homify Asian style house Concrete White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who would have thought that this inviting, bright home is actually a prefabricated house that can be moved? Mobile homes are very versatile, and you can play with your own style whatever you want your house to be. This blooming home model features a neutral palette in white and dark grey hues that make the home look very simple yet modish. Decorate your front yard with some greenery and a beautiful stone pavement to complete the homey feel of the house. 

Sturdy materials

劃時代-移動宅, 築地岩移動宅 築地岩移動宅 Living room Quartz White
築地岩移動宅

築地岩移動宅
築地岩移動宅
築地岩移動宅

The strength and durability of this typhoon-free mobile home give credits to its strong building materials, of course. Mentioned earlier, the exteriors are made up of concrete and wooden sidings. The refreshing outdoor patio also features wooden floors in Mahogany panels. The interiors, on the other hand, offers glossy marble-like tiles and tall glass sliding doors. 

Amazing interiors

劃時代-移動宅, 築地岩移動宅 築地岩移動宅 Living room Bricks White
築地岩移動宅

築地岩移動宅
築地岩移動宅
築地岩移動宅

The inside of this small, prefab home is as beautiful as its outside features! The living room actually appears to be very spacious because of its minimal furniture and clean flooring design. A striking accent wall designed in grey bricks also stands out from the rest of the interior elements!

Glamorous areas of the house

劃時代-移動宅, 築地岩移動宅 築地岩移動宅 Asian style bathroom Tiles White
築地岩移動宅

築地岩移動宅
築地岩移動宅
築地岩移動宅

Pretty on the outside, posh and stylish on the inside too! This gorgeous bathroom design offers us perfectly designed wall and floor tiles that wraps up the overall chic design of this mobile home. 

Curious to learn more about mobile houses? You definitely have to see these 8 mobile homes equipped with everything you need!

Two-story houses best for your growing family

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks