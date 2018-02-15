A mobile home that is earthquake and typhoon proof!

Mobile homes are very popular housing options in the Western countries because of its mobility and surprisingly sturdy structure. While the Philippines is known to be in the climatic zone where it's prone to typhoons, flash floods, and possibly hurricanes, mobile homes should definitely grow more in the country.

When you thought mobile homes could look fragile and weak, you got it all wrong. Today, we're featuring a prefab mobile house that will surely turn your heads around once you hear how strong and sturdy it actually is!