Two-story houses best for your growing family

Whether you're dealing with a small lot on a tight budget for land expansion or having a big family living with you, two-story houses always come to the rescue. When you live with an extended family near a popular metro area, land can be expensive, which is why building up instead of out is more cost-efficient.

Today at Homify, we offer you a list of two-story house designs that is perfect for the big family that you have! With our array of beautiful home models, you'll have a hard time choosing for your favorite architectural design. Enjoy!