Two-story houses best for your growing family

Whether you're dealing with a small lot on a tight budget for land expansion or having a big family living with you, two-story houses always come to the rescue. When you live with an extended family near a popular metro area, land can be expensive, which is why building up instead of out is more cost-efficient.
Today at Homify, we offer you a list of two-story house designs that is perfect for the big family that you have! With our array of beautiful home models, you'll have a hard time choosing for your favorite architectural design. Enjoy!
Huge in size, this sleek home model features minimalist details which balances the overall architectural design. The palette focuses on neutral, warm tones -- dirty white and dark grey coat the entire exteriors. The structural elements are also very minimal. The doors, windows, roofing, and even the fresh terrace area look very polished and modish with its easy and simple designs.
Aside from concrete, wood and glass are both amazing building materials that can bring a unique approach to your home! This stylish home design features clean panels of wood all lined up horizontally and a clear, wide glass terrace for that striking finish. The house offers a nice wooden palette in hues of brown with a luxurious touch of the glass terrace!
While we featured light wood in the previous photo, this traditional house design showcases a soft palette with dashes of bold, dark bricks as the house's posts and sidings, and a hipped roof in the same dark tone. It adds a touch of rusticity to this classic family home.
Nothing beats a crisp and clean white palette as exteriors and interiors for your home. This beautiful house design oozes in grace and simplicity with its fresh white painted walls and roof, and a slightly darker tone of white for the doors and windows. It simply radiates the whole area! Plus, it helps reduce the intensity of the heat from the sun, thanks to its super light color.
Aside from brickwork, another striking feature that homeowners love to incorporate in their homes is the element of stonework. You can follow this stylish trend of showcasing it as accents walls or even patch the entire home facade with intricate stones!
This church-like design features a very sloped gable roof that makes the house look very traditional and classic. Pictured above, the dark grey roof accentuates the front window design shaped like an arrow pointing upward. Perfectly tasteful!
Go out of your comfort zone and try recreating other up-to-trend designs like this one above. Sleek and edgy, this home model provides us with a very modern and sort of futuristic style. The square shaped home features a flat roof potential for a roof terrace, and also a stylish design of the windows and sliding doors.
Speaking of more out-of-your-comfort-zone house designs, this amazing home model says it all. Modern, fresh, and unusual, it's uniqueness makes the house a great family home with an edgy style. Inspired by parallelograms, this house features thick lines structured all over the house.
When you have a huge family, it's always helpful to have two vehicles ready on-site. This home model provides a double garage that has enough space for two cars or even just for a car and an extra area for carpentry tools, supplies, and other necessities that you want to store.
If you're on a tight budget for building a garage, an easy and simple attached carport is a great alternative for the protection of your vehicle. Keep the roof of the carport of the same material and color with the roof off the house for an intact unison.
