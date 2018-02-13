8 elevated houses suited in the Philippines

The country's topography is naturally designed to be in the flood zone, which is why it is very beneficial to design and build a house leveled inches above the ground. Most coastal areas are prone to this disadvantage, and if you're living in these areas, you're lucky to check out our feature today.

Elevated houses, whether they're small bungalows or lavish two-story family homes, are ideal for the Philippines since it is always battered by heavy rains and storms. Here are some of the house designs that you might be interested to pattern your ideal house.