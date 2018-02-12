Experience luxury with this sophisticated apartment

This apartment screams sophistication at its best. A true modern interior design offers neutral tones and hues that make the palette of any home modish and sleek. It's never overwhelming nor understated -- in fact, homeowners love a neutral palette since it blends perfectly to any personality! If you're aiming for a classic, luxurious look like this design, then neutral hues such as beige, grey, white, and taupe are perfect options. Give it a few touches of black here and there for a tasty blend of contrasts.