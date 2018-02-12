Your browser is out-of-date.

Experience luxury with this sophisticated apartment

Apartments are simply dwelling places where any homeowner can live, but sometimes, it's nice to polish things a bit and turn it into a striking, chic loft. Today at Homify, we're featuring a sleek and stylish apartment designed by Chris Silveira & Architetos Associados that will surely get your eyes popping. For you out there with a sophisticated style towards interior design, you'll certainly love this place!

Neutral tones

This apartment screams sophistication at its best. A true modern interior design offers neutral tones and hues that make the palette of any home modish and sleek. It's never overwhelming nor understated -- in fact, homeowners love a neutral palette since it blends perfectly to any personality! If you're aiming for a classic, luxurious look like this design, then neutral hues such as beige, grey, white, and taupe are perfect options. Give it a few touches of black here and there for a tasty blend of contrasts. 

Sleek spaces

This stunning apartment features open spaces separated by a stylish glass divider. And it doesn't feel separated at all! The mirror image feature makes the rooms more spacious and continuous! Room partitions are well balanced by the mirror divider and it adds a big splash of luxury in the design. 

Contemporary pieces

Aside from neutral hues, this modern chic apartment offers a showcase of contemporary art pieces. Check out this abstract wall decor -- it's minimal yet very stylish. It's an eye-catching piece of art because of its black details. The grey sofa and modish accent chair also ties up all together in the modern approach of the apartment. 

Stunning terrace

This apartment not only boasts its amazing interiors through the living room but also through the outdoor terrace. About 30 meters above ground level, this relaxing terrace is the perfect lounging area for friends and family to gather and bond together. The decorative wall design featuring plants adds a touch of greenery to this chic loft. 

Modern touches

Sleek and sophisticated, this dining room provides a fresh appeal to modern style. A neutral palette is still focused here, with strong touches of black elements. An array of pendant lighting fixtures beautify and brighten up the area. Again, the feature of a long mirror is featured here that ultimately widens the entire space.

A grand bedroom

Feel like a VIP in this 5-star looking bedroom! Inspired by a luxury guestroom in a high-class hotel, this master bedroom features clean tones and sleek lines that boasts pure modern sophistication. 

The magic of mirrors

This apartment just can't get enough with mirrors! A smart and sleek design, this bedroom features the wide use of mirrors again that instantly makes the room a lot more spacious and luxurious. Bright accent and task lightings are incorporated that creates a vignette effect to the room. 

A luxurious bathroom

Yes, you got it right -- more mirrors! This classy bathroom makes the homeowner feel like royalty! With its wide mirrors, clean white palette, and beautiful blooms, you'll definitely want to lounge in the tub here for hours.

A clean kitchen area

The heart of the house, the kitchen is an important area that needs attention to interior design too. Offering a very neat palette with tough of industrial steel appliances, this modern style kitchen is simply stylish. 

Stylish laundry area

Who says laundry areas have to be kept hidden? The flow of modern style continues all the way to this chic laundry area. Kept simple in white tones, this area also features dainty touches of potted plants that beautify the room. 

An intimate office space

This sophisticated apartment is just the complete package! It also features a spacious area for study or work. Furnished with a comfy couch, some cushions, and an intimate space for work, this office area is absolutely functional and stylish!

Dual-purpose areas

Not only does this apartment offer sleek, open spaces, but it does also provide the use of multi-purpose areas. Check out this design -- the office area creates a smart blend of functionality with the small dressing area!

In love with this apartment? Then you definitely have to see these 7 apartments under 80m² you wish were yours!

