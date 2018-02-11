A prefabricated house you have always wanted

Here's the layout plan we promised you! This prefabricated house provides an extensive open layout offering spacious areas for the bedrooms and public spaces. Featured in the layout is a master bedroom with its own bathroom, as well as two regular bedrooms potentially for the kids or for guests. It also offers a seamless flow of spaces with the living room, dining room, and the massive kitchen area. Plus, a double garage is showcased to provide enough room for two cars or even an extra space for supplies and materials.

