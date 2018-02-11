A prefabricated house you have always wanted

Prefabricated houses or simply known as prefab homes are becoming more and more popular in the Philippine market. With an increase of costs and expenditure on building a house from scratch, prefab homes come to the rescue offering conventional materials built with sturdiness and durability on lower prices. Built in sections in a home building facility then assembled at the home site, these prefab houses are convenient and stylish as well. Check out this polished and modern prefab house perfect to recreate for every Filipino family! (Plus, we provided the open plan layout for you!)
This prefabricated house may be small in dimensions, but it definitely boasts a lot of character. It's wide lawn offers a spacious area for the whole family and may even provide the access to easy extensions in the future. The open layout can let the homeowner plan for more appealing home upgrades such as a garden, a pond or pool, a back patio, or even another prefabricated structure!
Precisely designed, the sections used in this prefab home are built with strong materials for a sturdy assembly. These sections of structures include thick wooden walls that vary in sizes, concrete segments and pieces, laminated tiles, and a dark grey hipped roof. Assemble them all together and you got yourself a ravishing prefab home.
This prefab home not only boasts its amazing exterior architecture, but also its chic and modern interior design. The classy interiors features a contemporary approach to modern designing where blacks, greys, and whites are accented with small pops of bright lime. The lines shown in the interiors are flawless and the smooth finishes to the furniture are just posh.
Since this prefab house features a leveled deck, a relaxing outdoor bench is best suited to provide a leisure time for the family. Enjoy the warm touches of the sunlight and the relatively cool breeze with this peaceful spot right outside the glass sliding door.
Here's the layout plan we promised you! This prefabricated house provides an extensive open layout offering spacious areas for the bedrooms and public spaces. Featured in the layout is a master bedroom with its own bathroom, as well as two regular bedrooms potentially for the kids or for guests. It also offers a seamless flow of spaces with the living room, dining room, and the massive kitchen area. Plus, a double garage is showcased to provide enough room for two cars or even an extra space for supplies and materials.
