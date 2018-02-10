An abandoned property turned into a dream house!

In case you didn't read the title right, then yes folks, it's true -- today at Homify, we're featuring an abandoned residence surrounded by growing weeds and creepers that's turned into a stunning and amazing modern house! Watch how this property is transformed into a dream home you never thought could happen. Keep scrolling!
Lo and behold, the almost-haunted-house looking property nestled in the city. This abandoned house looks old and horrifying from its exteriors! It must have been decades since the last homeowner lived in here. Not to worry! In a couple of scrolls, you'll soon witness its amazing transformation.
This house should get down on business already, and by business, we mean the actual reconstruction phase! Looks like our friendly architects are ready to work on this train wreck and turn it to something awesome.
Workforce—check! Materials—check! Get ready to see the big change of this property's life. We're about to reveal it in 3, 2, 1…
Viola!—an amazing, picturesque view of the newly constructed and redesigned house! Now, this property doesn't look as horrific as it was before (obviously). You'll take hours to wonder how that abandoned residence was transformed into this appealing and modern styled home. Let's take a fun tour of the house and take a good look on the finer details.
This spacious and striking property features an excellent use of materials. Panels of maple wood are seamlessly laid out as the floors for the back patio where the swimming pool and lawn can be found. Intricate moldings of clay bricks and stone are showcased on majority of the exterior walls of the property. Also, concrete is used on the other exterior elements of the house such as remaining walls, glass sidings, and door sidings.
This haunted-looking house before surely isn't haunted now. Not an inch! With its amazing breathtaking views and sophisticated ambience, this property screams pure high-class living at its finest. The spacious lawn covered in Bermuda grass and the wide swimming pool situated at the terrace makes the house a complete package of luxury living.
As beautiful as the exteriors are, so is the interior design of the home! Offering a sleek, neutral palette, this design continues its classy and sophisticated look exuded from the exteriors of the house. An amazing use of sidings, modern design of the kitchen island, and even the furniture boasts the house's modern interior architecture. Plus, the use of wooden elements provides warmth and a natural feel to the rooms.
The caption says it all -- bold and eye-catching are the walls indeed! Also shown off on most exterior walls of the house, the feature of clay bricks and stone in a beige hue continue to flourish all throughout the interiors of the property! The hue blends perfectly with the wooden elements of the house and even with the contrast of the black furniture and glass sidings.
Not only is the new residence a beauty in the eyes, but it's also an interactive haven of indoor recreation! Check out this room specified for bonding moments of friends and family. Turn it into a play room, a game room, a media room, or even all three in one! Throw a rug and couch in there along with the television and the billiard table and you have yourself an awesome recreational area in your house!
