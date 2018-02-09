8 modern kitchen spaces perfect for the modern Filipina

Gone are the days of the Maria Claras, as women are slowly climbing up the ranks and embracing bigger and better roles for themselves. Today, the modern Filipinas are evolving into stronger and more powerful women in terms with their character, career paths, empowerment, lifestyle, and even their personality shown in their modern living spaces.
If you're an independent Modern Filipina yourself building or remodeling a house of your own, check out these stylish and sleek kitchen designs that you will truly feel empowered in!
The essential elements needed to achieve an impressive modern design are those sleek and clean lines featured all over the room. Modern style offers an abundant showcase of lines and angles that create dimension and contemporary style.
This kitchen design features sleek lines all throughout the room -- the chairs, tables, windows, mirror, floors, and even the paint pattern on the wall all scream modern style.
Another key element of modern living that any modern Filipina will love is a clean, neutral palette. A modern Filipina is over those bright, fun colors and is more into keeping the palette clean and sophisticated. Check out this subtle yet stylish kitchen design where grey is the major base color. Keeping it soft and neutral, shades of grey flourish the kitchen and prettify the entire area. It doesn't look or feel monotonous at all because of its array of hues.
Sleek and modern, incorporating dark wood such as Mahogany or Oak will ultimately give your kitchen a strong and natural glow. You could never go wrong with wood and it will never fail to beautify any part of the home, especially the kitchen.
Lighting fixtures are essential components of any room, specifically the kitchen. As a place where all the gastronomical magic happens, ambient lighting, as well as task and accent lighting, are all important. This stylish kitchen design by ArcKid features a bright array of lighting bulbs built in the kitchen drawers to highlight the workhorse of the kitchen, the countertops.
White is simply an all-time favorite that will never go out of style. Like the modern Filipina, this modern kitchen design just exudes its grace and timeless beauty. The all-white cabinetry boasts its perfection!
Another stylish modern kitchen design on the list! This sleek design offers bold and dark cabinetry that is convenient to the modern Filipina. The upper cabinetry is designed with sliding panels that keep your kitchen essentials safely stored.
Modern kitchen designs are more than just their neutral palette and sleek lines. Modern kitchen are also all about its convenient yet stylish organization and storage solutions. Take a good look at this design by stosa cucine -- shelves are layered in different levels and in various sizes, and still it looks very organized in every single angle.
Of course, add a shiny, glossy finish to your modern kitchen for that ultimate strong and stunning character. This kitchen design boasts its perfectly glossy touches on the cabinetry, appliances, and also the walls.
