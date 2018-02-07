How to clean a Filipino house in 6 easy steps

While Filipino houses can be beautiful in its own architectural and interior designing way, these houses are also prone to the quick absorption of dirt, dust, and pollution from the harsh environment. It can be a stressful challenge to exert a whole week of general cleaning for the upcoming gatherings and reunions, but it won't be that hard if you keep up with a daily checklist.
Scroll down to see 6 easy steps on achieving a clean, tidy, and dust-free house for busy homeowners!
Yes, you heard it again -- have a checklist handy! While some may think it's just a waste of paper and time writing down stuff, it can actually save you hours from wandering thinking
How can I be productive today? A simple organizer or daily planner will be useful when you right down the parts of the house you need to clean today. Keep a regular schedule -- a daily sweeping routine of the floors and probably a twice-a-week routine of dusting and wiping cabinetry should be enough. That should keep your house sparkly clean!
Just because an all-purpose cleaner sounds like it's suited for all house cleaning purposes doesn't mean it is. There's more to just an all-purpose cleaner, and that's a common misconception of Filipino homeowners. Work your budget and be generous on purchasing a handful of these cleaning babies -- microfiber cloths, scrub brushes, glass cleaners, dry cleaning sponges, wood surface cleaners, squeegees, toilet bowl cleaners, just to name a few. You can even store a few home cleaning remedies like baking soda, vinegar, and some lemons for some extensive cleaning. They work wonders for the tough areas of your home!
You'll find this ideabook about 6 tips to remove lime and dirt from the shower really helpful. Check it out!
Every homeowner should know this general cleaning rule -- always start from the top, going down to the bottom. No matter what room you’re cleaning, clean from the top down so that dirt and dust from higher surfaces falls on lower surfaces that haven’t yet been cleaned. Dust ceiling and exhaust fans, take out cob webs, then furniture and windows wiping dirt directly on the floor. Clean all of the floors as your last step to remove the dirt and dust.
Speaking of floors, these are the most important parts of any room in the house that needs to be cleaned every day. As an area where people step and walk by every single day, it is a necessity to keep floors dirt and smudge free.
Steam mops or hardwood floor cleaners make cleaning hard surfaces much faster than traditional mops. It is highly recommended to invest in one of those to keep your cleaning quick!
Yes, cleaning means organizing as well. After all the hard work done on the ceilings and down to the floors, organize room decor, furniture, essentials, and valuables in the tidiest way you can do. Don't overcrowd knick knacks and little shelf decor as this will be harder for you to meticulously clean in the next following weeks. Keep the organization of things around your house easy to clean and maintain.
Also a part of the daily and regular cleaning routine is knowing where to put specific things in the right places. This is where the magic of storage solutions take in place. Cleaning becomes easier when all your dishes are stored inside the dishwasher after meals or when chinaware are kept neat and tidy in sturdy cabinetry. Remember: Uncluttered areas provide the utmost cleanliness of a home.