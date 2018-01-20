7 beautiful wooden houses with a modern touch

Loved by all homeowners, wooden houses just don't seem to lose its country charm and timeless beauty. In fact, aspiring architects all over the country offer us a smart blend of wooden warmth and up-to-date and trendy features that make wooden houses stand out from the rest.

If you're one of those aficionados that can't get enough of wooden structured living spaces, then you definitely have to stick around and read this ideabook about awesome modern wooden house designs!