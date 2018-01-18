A striking chalet with a unique twist

Situated in the rural lands of the countryside, this stunning beauty built by Manuel Monroy is certainly a picture-perfect house model. Inspired by 20th century architecture, the elements of wood and stone distinctively highlights its classic and natural aura. Given that this home design oozes with remarkable exterior building materials and timeless interior decor, Manuel Monroy adds a little spin of creativity with his version overhanging roof eaves -- asymmetrical and ground level. Sounds unique? Read along this article and appreciate the design of this interesting house.
Go ahead, you can stop and stare. The exteriors of this house are just impressive -- indulge your eyes with the feature of sturdy wooden sidings, stone walls, and a heavy sloped roof with well-supported eaves. As much as the rest of the elements are great, the sloped roof is beyond compare. The way it is smartly designed to have a heavier slop on the left side and almost touching the ground is exceptionally original.
Taking a closer look on the exterior materials, it's hard not to appreciate the harmonious blend of neutral tones and and the rustic charm of the stones. The stonework facade takes us back to an era of castles and fortresses and the overlapping stone tiles create mosaic-like art on the roof. In addition, furniture such as this outdoor bench and table maximize the full potential of wood in this design.
When the dawn breaks and the night sky starts to appear, this one-of-a-kind chalet gleams in its dark surroundings. Its bright lighting fixtures and the floor-to-ceiling glass facade highlight the interiors of the house. An added plus, the full coverage glass facade allow warm sun rays to sneak into the interiors, saving energy and bringing in natural light.
As pleasant as the exteriors are, the interior materials showcased are equally remarkable. Shown in the picture above, the high ceiling features a beautifully paneled wood beam ceiling that adds to the curb appeal of the home. Plus, it the wooden ceiling is built upon the sturdy wooden sidings of the facade.
Offering a timeless country charm, this wonderfully designed interior blends all its components together. From the furniture and flooring to the walls and the palette, this living room stay impact and homey too. Wood is still the main element here, as proudly featured in the flooring and furniture such as the accent chairs and center table. The element of stone is also still featured in a hollow part of the wall that adds a touch of rustiness to the room. Of course, what could be a better palette to match dark wood other than a clean, neutral palette? Crisp whites and soft beiges combine well with interior materials. Plus, the little dashes of pale orange add a little color to the room.
This room finishes off its interior charm with some classic, vintage antiques hung on the wall and displayed on counter tables. Built in shelves are aesthetically designed to bring a rustic appeal to the room with heirlooms decorated in it. Moreover, pretty plants add a pop of greenery to break the monotony of browns in the room.
