Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A striking chalet with a unique twist

Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify Lei Adrienne Segovia—Homify
La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Situated in the rural lands of the countryside, this stunning beauty built by Manuel Monroy is certainly a picture-perfect house model. Inspired by 20th century architecture, the elements of wood and stone distinctively highlights its classic and natural aura. Given that this home design oozes with remarkable exterior building materials and timeless interior decor, Manuel Monroy adds a little spin of creativity with his version overhanging roof eaves -- asymmetrical and ground level. Sounds unique? Read along this article and appreciate the design of this interesting house. 

Exteriors that are just impeccable

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Go ahead, you can stop and stare. The exteriors of this house are just impressive -- indulge your eyes with the feature of sturdy wooden sidings, stone walls, and a heavy sloped roof with well-supported eaves. As much as the rest of the elements are great, the sloped roof is beyond compare. The way it is smartly designed to have a heavier slop on the left side and almost touching the ground is exceptionally original. 

Perfect fusion of natural materials

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Taking a closer look on the exterior materials, it's hard not to appreciate the harmonious blend of neutral tones and and the rustic charm of the stones. The stonework facade takes us back to an era of castles and fortresses and the overlapping stone tiles create mosaic-like art on the roof. In addition, furniture such as this outdoor bench and table maximize the full potential of wood in this design. 

A bright beauty at night

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

When the dawn breaks and the night sky starts to appear, this one-of-a-kind chalet gleams in its dark surroundings. Its bright lighting fixtures and the floor-to-ceiling glass facade highlight the interiors of the house. An added plus, the full coverage glass facade allow warm sun rays to sneak into the interiors, saving energy and bringing in natural light. 

A sturdy wooden beam ceiling

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

As pleasant as the exteriors are, the interior materials showcased are equally remarkable. Shown in the picture above, the high ceiling features a beautifully paneled wood beam ceiling that adds to the curb appeal of the home. Plus, it the wooden ceiling is built upon the sturdy wooden sidings of the facade. 

A homey blend of furniture

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Offering a timeless country charm, this wonderfully designed interior blends all its components together. From the furniture and flooring to the walls and the palette, this living room stay impact and homey too. Wood is still the main element here, as proudly featured in the flooring and furniture such as the accent chairs and center table. The element of stone is also still featured in a hollow part of the wall that adds a touch of rustiness to the room. Of course, what could be a better palette to match dark wood other than a clean, neutral palette? Crisp whites and soft beiges combine well with interior materials. Plus, the little dashes of pale orange add a little color to the room. 

Rustic interior decor

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

This room finishes off its interior charm with some classic, vintage antiques hung on the wall and displayed on counter tables. Built in shelves are aesthetically designed to bring a rustic appeal to the room with heirlooms decorated in it.  Moreover, pretty plants add a pop of greenery to break the monotony of browns in the room. 

Love the comfort and originality of this house? Check out these unique houses that are also very comfortable!

A tropical home you'll certainly wish to have

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks