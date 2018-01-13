12 home models ideal for senior citizens

While any home can be a home for retired individuals, finding the right and convenient residence is actually an essential we must all consider for our loved seniors. After all, they do deserve a suitable home for their golden years after their children have moved out. These houses should be designed with ease and comfort in mind, and uniquely suited to the wants and needs of aging baby boomers.

Today, we have provided you an ideabook featuring designs under 2,000 square feet and one story, making them good choices for aging in place. Large or small, the real selling point of these plans is that they have an expansive one story—which is just what parents of adult children want when they can start to prioritize their own needs again. These single floor houses features first-floor laundry, ample space for family get-togethers, spacious master suites, and a spacious front or back yard for pursuing hobbies fit for their senior years. Let’s go check them out!