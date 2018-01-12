A beautiful vacation home with a picturesque view

Nestled on a mountain top overlooking a magnificent scenery of natural wonders, this eccentric yet cozy home is the perfect getaway property for any home lover! Whether you’re wishing for intimate moments with your loved one or planning to host family reunions away from the city, this exquisite home will definitely not disappoint you.

We all get tired at some point of living in the city center – seeing tall skyscrapers, busy bus stations, vehicles that crowd the streets, and even the polluted sky that hinders the beauty of the stars. Take a break, escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and enjoy a getaway with nature. Be in awe with this vacation home in its striking location.