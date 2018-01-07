Fall in love with this contemporary apartment

Contemporary interior design is known for sleek surfaces, crisp furnishings, and cutting-edge art. While it’s widely known for its clean lines, more and more modern spaces balance warmth and minimalism for a fresh and dazzling effect.
To prove that the contemporary style can be inviting and eye-catching, here’s a clean yet stunning apartment in the center of Makati that oozes with modern and contemporary interior pieces.
Contemporary interiors feature tone-on-tone color palettes such as brown, taupe, cream and pure white. In this living room, the base neutral color for the whole area is gray. Walls are of a white and gray mix as well as the patterned rug and even the wall decor. The sectional, poufs, and curtain shade are also of gray. Gray is a bold color yet as seen in this room, it brings a subtlety that doesn’t overpower all other elements.
To not overdo the palette, keep your furniture and accessories to a minimum. Consider a modern glass center table, minimal wall decor, and a slim neutral lamp for that overall modern feel.
The contemporary style showcases a neutral palette that usually comes with pops of colors or dashes of patterns as accents. As shown in this picture, gray is the solid neutral color that blends beautifully with yellow as the bold accent color. Patterns on the pillow cushions also boast contemporary style that brings a fresh and fun approach to the table.
You can incorporate other bold colors to a neutral backdrop such as lime green, tangerine, turquoise, and much more. Think of fun, vivid colors but remember to match it well with a clean, soft light palette.
In a contemporary style, natural fabrics such as silk, wool, linen and cotton are used for their textural aspect and inherent neutral hues. Just look at how diverse the fabrics are in this living room – from the sectional and pillows to the rug and pouf cushions, the textures are just undeniably pleasant.
Lighting designs are used as artistic statements in a contemporary interior. These fixtures have straight lines and sleek metallic finishes and color might be introduced with a special shade. Take a look at this geometric pendant ceiling light – it has turned to be more than just a lighting fixture – now a beautiful piece of art. It even has a touch of industrial style with the feature of steel as its material. Moreover, its recessed or track lighting draws attention to well-placed art and accessories.
Do you like geometrical features? Check out these modern houses that highlight geometry -- it will surely have you thinking of your dream home!
Contemporary-styled furniture is all about clean, sleek lines. When building shelves to be attached to your wall or buying furniture for the room, think of smooth, furbished edges and geometrical patterns. Take a cue from the pieces used in this picture – plus, the element of the white paint adds more crispness to the area.
Contemporary style is more than just a neutral palette and sleek furnishings. It will never be complete without its modern accent pieces that add beauty to the room. Minimal décor in black and white, like the ones shown above, scream pure modern minimalism while the structure pieces in cream and pastel add contrast to the style. For some reason, it doesn’t seem to be off – it actually adds a bit more elegance to the contemporary style.
Personalize your room décor with photographs in black and white to add a modern vintage appeal to your interiors. Match it with a geometric designed picture frame.
When you thought we’re done with gray, you got it wrong. As this apartment’s base neutral color, all elements that mix and match have to work together. This drawer dresser right here is a statement furniture piece to the room – it just pops out right when you enter the area.
This mirror hung on the wall is also a beautiful statement piece. A little century-like, a little classic, but still screams modern with its color choice.
Now this is a small, pretty area for a modern dining room – furnished with pieces that feature clean lines and smooth surfaces without any carving or adornment and silhouettes that are slim without being dainty.
Everything just completes one element to another, from the eclectic wall clock and metal pendant lights to the upholstered back chair and crisp, white dining table. Not to mention, the feature of bright yellows are still seen here.