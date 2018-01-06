A homey, wooden house for a young couple

Tired of living in the busy streets of the concrete jungle? Dreaming of being away in the woods with your loved one? Not to worry – as we have prepared an ideabook featuring an aspiring wooden bungalow designed to be far from the hustle and bustle of the city and close to the refreshing ambience of nature.

Wooden homes have this warm and down-to-earth feel care of the element of wood, which is why it has been one of the top choices of some young couples who wish to celebrate their intimate moments with Mother Nature. Take a look at this relaxing wooden house and be inspired by its beautiful elements.