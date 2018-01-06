A homey, wooden house for a young couple

Tired of living in the busy streets of the concrete jungle? Dreaming of being away in the woods with your loved one? Not to worry – as we have prepared an ideabook featuring an aspiring wooden bungalow designed to be far from the hustle and bustle of the city and close to the refreshing ambience of nature.
Wooden homes have this warm and down-to-earth feel care of the element of wood, which is why it has been one of the top choices of some young couples who wish to celebrate their intimate moments with Mother Nature. Take a look at this relaxing wooden house and be inspired by its beautiful elements.
This small bungalow style provides intimacy to the young couple yet offers an open, fresh approach with its front deck and outside environment. The bungalow seems small in space but the large glass windows and glass sliding door widens the area. Plus, it brings an abundant amount of natural sunlight to the house interiors. The use of vertical and horizontal wood panels also gives the bungalow more dimension and less monotony – and even blends well with the flat roof of the house.
Attaching this outdoor deck just contributes more space for the young couple to enjoy the crisp, warm breeze of nature – and what better way to appreciate it than staying out during the evening? Add bright lighting fixtures both in the interior and exterior of your wooden home and watch it glow in the midst of the forestry around you.
This wooden bungalow offers a small-spaced floor plan ideal for the young couple starting their new life. An area for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living area, and the outdoor enclosure is what they will all need to enjoy the moments they have for each other.
What a beautiful way to start your day lounging in this living room – with a bright, airy space and a magnificent view that the glass windows provide, you’ll surely stay hours enjoying a book or some coffee with your loved one.
Having close friends drop by? Avoid large furniture and instead, add comfy poufs to keep that strong intimacy with them. Accessorize your airy living room with more wooden features such as small accent tables and cabinets, and add some contrast with rattan touches like this living room chair in the picture.
Having a house with a small space, it is imperative to create a flow with the rooms that is open, uncluttered, and carefree. As shown above, the living room, small dining area, and the home kitchen all show a seamless continuity in the house.
There’s nothing more earthy and grounded than maximizing the features of natural materials in your home. As seen in this kitchen, countertops, drawers, and even storage are made out of wood. These pull-out storage containers are very chic and stylish, yet smart and convenient for a house with small spaces. In addition, kitchen accessories in rattan add to the overall natural feel of the kitchen.
Lighting fixtures are great essentials to your home, but nothing beats the power of natural light. Add windows to your kitchen for that fresh, warm sunlight. Not only does it provide a good amount of light while you’re cooking meals for two, but it brings a sense of joy and positivity that ultimately just lights up the room!
After a long day at work, wouldn’t it be nice to just jump into this queen-sized bed and snuggle with your loved one? Create the perfect, comfy bedroom with textured bed linens and soft colors, and the use of wooden furniture pieces. Take a look at how this intricate bed backdrop blends with the ceiling fan and side table – a harmonious room because of the wood features.
Well-lit, relaxing, and inviting – you’ll surely adore this couple’s bathroom. A common home bathroom is usually made of tile, but not this unique one. The wooden panels showcased on the walls, ceiling and even the floors create a spa and sauna-like feel to the room. Plus, a touch of the glass divider provides the best of both worlds with the wet and dry areas of the bathroom.
Who says storage in the bathroom should only be used with drawers, cabinets, and bins? Use the most of your small space by attaching a high built-in shelf close to your ceiling. Not only does it serve as a good storage area for towels, amenities, and other bathroom accessories, but it maximizes the space making your bathroom look bigger and taller.
Who would have thought that this small area within the woods would have a small outdoor pool? Have some time off and enjoy the sound and feel of water. Right from here, you clearly have a complete package of an everyday vacation in the woods with your loved one!
