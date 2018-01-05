7 ideas on styling your home with plants

When it comes to sprucing up your house and health, spending a little green on greens can go a long way. Whether its a garden by the front yard or potted plants for that indoor aesthetic, seeing a plant can subconsciously make you feel calm and relaxed.
Plants bring natural beauty to our living spaces. By creating texture and balance, a room or patio can be transformed into an environment that comforts and welcomes. Today, we bring you 7 ideas on how to bring the beauty of plants into your home.
Tropical plants aren't known as being
tropical without a good reason! They love warm, humid conditions and the slightest freeze
will turn most to pure mush – and luckily, the Philippines has the perfect
climate for your indoor rainforest.
The big secret to making your tropical plants grow as they do in the jungle is the soil mixture, designing the room to hold in humidity, and the amount of water you plan to give them. As a general rule, tropical plants do not like their roots overly wet but they love moisture. If you ever visit a rain forest you'll discover the soil there is often very easy to dig. That's because there is so much decaying material mixed in with the growing media. By adding lots of peat and humus, along with the other ingredients, you'll speed up that decaying vegetative process. Think of adding plants such as ferns, bamboo palms, raphis palms, and areca palms to recreate a rainforest-like home.
Large leaves are one characteristic that give many plants a tropical look and feel. Elephant ears have heart-shaped leaves and prefer moist soil and partial shade. Jungle plants also produce some of the largest, showiest and most colorful flowers found in nature. As shown in the living room above, summer hygge bloom with fragrant, white flowers and are most comfortable when in a tight-fitting container. Nothing also says jungle like the palm trees -- imagine seeing pygmy date palms and bamboo palms flourish your garden through the large glass window – wouldn’t that be a sight to see?
Indoor potted plants add greenery, texture and warmth to the home. They allow year-round access to gardening and can even improve air quality. With proper care comes with the smart knowledge of your potting soil. Potted plants are different from those planted on the ground. Container plants do best in a potting mix of light fluffy, organic materials rather than in garden soil which can compact easily. Consider pretty plants like aloe vera, snake plants, spider plants, peace lilies, and rubber tree. Just as shown above, these plants will beautify your home when placed either as table centerpieces or free-standing décor.
Succulent plants are trendy for a reason. With juicy leaves, stems, or roots, succulents form a vast and diverse group of plants, offering easy-care choices for your home. Plus, they look stunning planted alone or as companions.
The color variation of succulents seems almost endless: blue-green,
chartreuse, pink, red, yellow, white, burgundy, almost black, variegated, and
more. The leaves may be rounded, needle-like, berrylike, ruffled, or spiky. Many
have an enticing
touch-me quality -- even cacti.
If you love what fresh herbs can do for food, you can still keep that flavor at hand and satisfy your cravings when you grow them indoors. There are a surprising number of herbs such as basil, oregano, parsley, rosemary, thyme, and so much more that will thrive as indoor plants for your kitchen. All it takes is a bright space, a few well-chosen varieties and a spirit of adventure.
Nothing beats the aesthetic appeal that flowering plants give. Offering tropical foliage and bright blooms with splashes of color, these varieties are some of the prettiest indoor plants available. Just to name a few, orchids, jasmines, African violets, and hibiscus will bring life to your home. Leave bigger ones sitting pretty on the floor and decorate small pots on top of free standing furniture like table tops, sideboards, and shelves. As a bonus, many are super-easy to grow or have air-purifying qualities—so snap up your faves from the garden center and get started!
Vertical gardens are of the hottest new garden trends and yet it's one of the oldest. Indoors, you can grow small-stature houseplants as vertical gardens by creating living walls, for a tapestry of color and texture that helps to filter out indoor air pollutants. Although vertical gardens might need more frequent watering, they contribute to good air circulation.
Low maintenance vines such as pothos, ivies, philodendrons, rosary vine and wandering jew can be grown vertical planters easily. They are easy to maintain and even thrive in indirect sunlight. Moreover, most bromeliads have shallow roots and they need little space to grow this makes them ideal plants for vertical gardens. Their colorful leaves and long lasting flowers can be a good addition to your vertical garden.
