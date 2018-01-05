7 ideas on styling your home with plants

Tropical plants aren't known as being tropical without a good reason! They love warm, humid conditions and the slightest freeze will turn most to pure mush – and luckily, the Philippines has the perfect climate for your indoor rainforest.

The big secret to making your tropical plants grow as they do in the jungle is the soil mixture, designing the room to hold in humidity, and the amount of water you plan to give them. As a general rule, tropical plants do not like their roots overly wet but they love moisture. If you ever visit a rain forest you'll discover the soil there is often very easy to dig. That's because there is so much decaying material mixed in with the growing media. By adding lots of peat and humus, along with the other ingredients, you'll speed up that decaying vegetative process. Think of adding plants such as ferns, bamboo palms, raphis palms, and areca palms to recreate a rainforest-like home.