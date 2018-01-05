Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ideas on styling your home with plants

press profile homify press profile homify
Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to sprucing up your house and health, spending a little green on greens can go a long way. Whether its a garden by the front yard or potted plants for that indoor aesthetic, seeing a plant can subconsciously make you feel calm and relaxed.

Plants bring natural beauty to our living spaces. By creating texture and balance, a room or patio can be transformed into an environment that comforts and welcomes. Today, we bring you 7 ideas on how to bring the beauty of plants into your home.

1. An indoor tropical rainforest

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Tropical plants aren't known as being tropical without a good reason!  They love warm, humid conditions and the slightest freeze will turn most to pure mush – and luckily, the Philippines has the perfect climate for your indoor rainforest.

The big secret to making your tropical plants grow as they do in the jungle is the soil mixture, designing the room to hold in humidity, and the amount of water you plan to give them. As a general rule, tropical plants do not like their roots overly wet but they love moisture.  If you ever visit a rain forest you'll discover the soil there is often very easy to dig.  That's because there is so much decaying material mixed in with the growing media.  By adding lots of peat and humus, along with the other ingredients, you'll speed up that decaying vegetative process. Think of adding plants such as ferns, bamboo palms, raphis palms, and areca palms to recreate a rainforest-like home.

2. A jungle-inspired home

Sam Pedro - Guarujá - SP, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

Large leaves are one characteristic that give many plants a tropical look and feel. Elephant ears have heart-shaped leaves and prefer moist soil and partial shade. Jungle plants also produce some of the largest, showiest and most colorful flowers found in nature. As shown in the living room above, summer hygge bloom with fragrant, white flowers and are most comfortable when in a tight-fitting container. Nothing also says jungle like the palm trees -- imagine seeing pygmy date palms and bamboo palms flourish your garden through the large glass window – wouldn’t that be a sight to see?

3. Pretty potted plants

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern style gardens Wood Wood effect
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Indoor potted plants add greenery, texture and warmth to the home. They allow year-round access to gardening and can even improve air quality. With proper care comes with the smart knowledge of your potting soil. Potted plants are different from those planted on the ground. Container plants do best in a potting mix of light fluffy, organic materials rather than in garden soil which can compact easily.  Consider pretty plants like aloe vera, snake plants, spider plants, peace lilies, and rubber tree. Just as shown above, these plants will beautify your home when placed either as table centerpieces or free-standing décor.

4. Sweet-looking succulents

Cuadros Vivos, Kentia Decosustentable Kentia Decosustentable HouseholdHomewares Wood Red
Kentia Decosustentable

Kentia Decosustentable
Kentia Decosustentable
Kentia Decosustentable

Succulent plants are trendy for a reason. With juicy leaves, stems, or roots, succulents form a vast and diverse group of plants, offering easy-care choices for your home. Plus, they look stunning planted alone or as companions.

The color variation of succulents seems almost endless: blue-green, chartreuse, pink, red, yellow, white, burgundy, almost black, variegated, and more. The leaves may be rounded, needle-like, berrylike, ruffled, or spiky. Many have an enticing touch-me quality -- even cacti.

5. Herbs for your kitchen

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenKitchen utensils
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

If you love what fresh herbs can do for food, you can still keep that flavor at hand and satisfy your cravings when you grow them indoors. There are a surprising number of herbs such as basil, oregano, parsley, rosemary, thyme, and so much more that will thrive as indoor plants for your kitchen. All it takes is a bright space, a few well-chosen varieties and a spirit of adventure.

6. Colorful ornamentals

Tiesto especiales para Orquideas, Hobby Flower Hobby Flower HouseholdPlants & accessories
Hobby Flower

Hobby Flower
Hobby Flower
Hobby Flower

Nothing beats the aesthetic appeal that flowering plants give. Offering tropical foliage and bright blooms with splashes of color, these varieties are some of the prettiest indoor plants available. Just to name a few, orchids, jasmines, African violets, and hibiscus will bring life to your home. Leave bigger ones sitting pretty on the floor and decorate small pots on top of free standing furniture like table tops, sideboards, and shelves. As a bonus, many are super-easy to grow or have air-purifying qualities—so snap up your faves from the garden center and get started!

7. Indoor vertical garden

homify HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
homify

homify
homify
homify

Vertical gardens are of the hottest new garden trends and yet it's one of the oldest. Indoors, you can grow small-stature houseplants as vertical gardens by creating living walls, for a tapestry of color and texture that helps to filter out indoor air pollutants. Although vertical gardens might need more frequent watering, they contribute to good air circulation.

Low maintenance vines such as pothos, ivies, philodendrons, rosary vine and wandering jew can be grown vertical planters easily. They are easy to maintain and even thrive in indirect sunlight. Moreover, most bromeliads have shallow roots and they need little space to grow this makes them ideal plants for vertical gardens. Their colorful leaves and long lasting flowers can be a good addition to your vertical garden.

Need more inspiration? Here's 6 ways to incorporate plants for the home!

Be inspired with this modern country home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks