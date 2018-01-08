This small, cozy home will surely delight your senses

Wouldn’t it be a pleasant dream to just relax in your comfy home after a long, tiring day at work? Residences with small spaces don’t have to be cluttered, crowded, and all over the place – in fact, you can take advantage of the intimate space and turn it to your own silent sanctuary from the loud, busy areas outdoors.

Nestled right in the heart of the Ortigas Commercial and Business District in Mandaluyong, take a sneak peak on this ravishing private living space that will surely make you wonder how this home manages to feel and look pleasant in the midst of the busy center of the metro.