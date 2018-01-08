This small, cozy home will surely delight your senses

Wouldn’t it be a pleasant dream to just relax in your comfy home after a long, tiring day at work? Residences with small spaces don’t have to be cluttered, crowded, and all over the place – in fact, you can take advantage of the intimate space and turn it to your own silent sanctuary from the loud, busy areas outdoors.
Nestled right in the heart of the Ortigas Commercial and Business District in Mandaluyong, take a sneak peak on this ravishing private living space that will surely make you wonder how this home manages to feel and look pleasant in the midst of the busy center of the metro.
There’s something so stylishly modern yet charmingly rustic about this kitchen – the flat white walls compliment best with dark wooden components. The ambience to the room shows a very sleek style and at the same time, the authenticity of the wood features takes you to a whole classic era. Get the best of both worlds out of your kitchen!
As mentioned, small spaces don’t have to feel crowded and cluttered all over the place. Keep your kitchen utensils organized and in place by incorporating smart storage tips. Ditch the storage bins and think out of the box by hanging metal magnets for your sharp cutlery, and a long rod by the kitchen counter to dangle necessary tools ready whenever you need them. Take a hint from this picture – keep the kitchen feel of the area by hanging pots and pans on a built-in hanging board rather than keeping them hidden. Now everything’s so easy and convenient when you need them while still looking clean and organized.
You don’t want to cut yourself in a badly-lit kitchen, so keep in mind that one main component for having a perfect kitchen is great lighting. Supply your kitchen area with sufficient lighting from bright lighting fixtures that lighten up the room.
Light bulbs built-in on the upper cabinetry provide great task lighting to the countertops where they highlight all important areas of the kitchen; and as much as task lighting fixtures are essential, natural light is still the very best option to opt for. This kitchen window provides bright, fresh sunlight that can even put you in the best mood while cooking
Living in small spaces? Not to worry – as simple, smart tricks can instantly make your living space wider and bigger! The illusion of a wide mirror, as shown in the picture, immediately broadens the whole area. Plus, these beautiful pendant lighting fixtures also brighten up the dining area, making it feel light, airy, and spacious.
Get rid of sliding doors or dividers that clump up the small space in your house – instead, create a seamless flow with your rooms by leaving it with open, carefree spaces. Add specific simple touches to your areas to distinguish your rooms. For example, add a rug or carpet on the living room and leave the dining area the way it is with its beautiful tile floors.
Small spaces involve a lot of smart brainstorming tricks to make the most of the areas, and one creative technique is to combine two house areas into one. In this design, the living room can be integrated with this potential work or office area. Add side benches to create the perfect living room where friends and family can gather around, and a desk and a vibrant working chair to spend work time with yourself.
Nothing beats the warmth the wood elements bring. This living space boasts lots of wooden features – from the side benches and working desk to the flawless, horizontal wall shelves. The window blinds, though made out of a completely different material known as vinyl, somehow mimic the element of wood which ties up the whole room!
Relaxing and inviting, a casual palette of neutrals and soft pastels definitely bring the ultimate cozy feel to your bedroom. Keep it plain and chic with cream walls and window blinds, and casually modish with clean white linens with a touch of pastel green.
What better way to start your day than to be woken up by warm sunlight rays that touch your skin? Create the perfect island feel to your bedroom by maximizing windows in horizontal vinyl blinds and adding touches of ambient lighting to the room. Bet you will want to stay hours lounging in this cozy bedroom!
We all want a collected area where we can keep daily on-the-go essentials ready right when we walk out our front door. Take the cue from this smart hallway design, for an instance – where a wooden structure that both acts as a shelf and a hanging area can save you the hassle for keeping things all over the place. Attach steel hooks and hang your favorite caps and sling bags that you like to use every day. This also serves as a jacket hanger during colder days when friends come and gather to your home. Plus, a small overhead drawer can keep your car keys, house keys, and all other important valuables ready on hand.