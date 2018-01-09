In the fast-paced world of the Manila streets, modernization is evident through our daily essentials – and this highly includes the residences that make up the home for our family.
It’s not hard to appreciate modern homes – they offer such sophistication and a one-of-a-kind vibe that design lovers and homeowners can’t seem to get enough of. Clean lines and industrial materials are hallmarks of contemporary design, but the style's not limited to any one set of rules. Today, we have created a highlight of 5 modern houses in Manila where you will appreciate bold exteriors and fluid interiors to draw some inspiration.
Biking around this serene neighborhood and you this homely residence – wouldn’t you care to stop and stare? This warm and welcoming family home has the perfect set of elements as exteriors. From its clean, neutral palette and wooden accents to its spacious areas highlighted by the sleek, multiple windows, this modern home in Manila is surely a stand-out from the quiet greenery of the surroundings.
As perfect as the exterior’s elements are, this home design’s interiors are equally flawless. The palette is kept similar, with the feature of white, gray, and strong wooden accents. Modern style is all about sleek lines too – and as seen in this angle, the lines are precisely showcased through the kitchen shelves and cabinets, simple wall décor, and furniture.
Integrating home appliances into attractive paneled walls or cabinetry is a favored trend in modern interior design. Beautiful furniture hides and blends with appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, fridges, and stoves, for clean and pleasing eye decorating. Take a look at this kitchen design, where the stainless microwave and oven seamlessly create a faultless union with the crisp, white-painted cabinets.
Similarly appealing like the first modern house, this private residence in Manila boasts its beautiful exteriors with sleek lines and shapes. In addition to its striking structures, its roof terrace feature enhances the curb appeal of the home. What better way to enjoy the warm tropical climate than adding a touch of openness and airiness to your home with this roof terrace design? Create your own home garden or simply add comfy couches where you can spend quality time with family.
Clearly, this house is just something else – the way the triangular second story sits perfectly on the hexagon-like foundation is impeccable. This house design purely screams inventive, edgy, and modern. Though it may not be suited as a family house, this innovative house in Manila is an ideal inspiration for young, creative individuals who wish to go out of the box with their dream home. Notice how the matte glazed structure blends perfectly with the marble-like exterior of the base story. The crisp, glass windows add more to the sleek design and the neutral palette enhances the modern feel of the home. Truly, this modern house in Manila is one of a kind!
The geometrical craziness of the edgy house exterior has done enough – take a step back by creating a minimalist home interior with this design. A neutral palette is a definite must, so consider colors such as black, white, and of course gray.
As shown in the picture, the clean, white walls serve as a canvas for minimal and artistic wall decor. Touches of modern paintings in different sizes enrich the up-to-date vibe of the room. Keep furniture to a minimum too – of course with a showcase of a sofa, an accent chair, and a cutting-edge center table. Adding touches of other style genres wouldn’t hurt too. Consider adding some rustic charm with wooden flooring, and keep it real by ditching out the rugs and carpets. Keep in mind: the more minimal, the sleeker.
Common residences in Manila are used to feature wide house and lots – but a fresh approach you can take with modern style houses is to make it more vertical in length rather than focusing on the width. This stylish design offers a sense of privacy while maximizing views with its long, vertical window features. Its narrow space raises dense city living to new heights – literally. Plus, it costs less in buying the lot since it requires less space. Talk about right fusion of practicality and aesthetics!
The feature of brick will convey a rich character and a sense of history to your modern house. Brick being a natural building material made from a mix of clay and water and baked until hardened, is actually very versatile as it allows the personalization of a home with detailing and paint colors. In this home design, the brickwork is made with various patterns and shades of gray which ties up the overall modern appeal of the home. In addition to its attractive appeal, durability makes brick a popular choice for a complete facade of houses or as an accent to modern homes.
Got an extended family? Check out this modern house for big families!