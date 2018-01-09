In the fast-paced world of the Manila streets, modernization is evident through our daily essentials – and this highly includes the residences that make up the home for our family.

It’s not hard to appreciate modern homes – they offer such sophistication and a one-of-a-kind vibe that design lovers and homeowners can’t seem to get enough of. Clean lines and industrial materials are hallmarks of contemporary design, but the style's not limited to any one set of rules. Today, we have created a highlight of 5 modern houses in Manila where you will appreciate bold exteriors and fluid interiors to draw some inspiration.