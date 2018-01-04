Be inspired with this modern country home

Sometimes, we get caught up with so many house style genres and end up confused on the style we want for our home. Why not try mixing up two styles that show you and your family’s personality? Stay true to your roots with a country-inspired home and spice it up with some modern, sleek accents to create the perfect cozy home!

Country-themed houses always feature the element of wood, natural textures, and earthy colors, and the modern approach exhibits clean, fine lines with dashes of color – making it a perfect match for a fusion of styles in your home. Take a look at this laminated veneer lumber house and you may be thinking of recreating the perfect scenery of country and modern in your family house.