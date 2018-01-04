Be inspired with this modern country home

Sometimes, we get caught up with so many house style genres and end up confused on the style we want for our home. Why not try mixing up two styles that show you and your family’s personality? Stay true to your roots with a country-inspired home and spice it up with some modern, sleek accents to create the perfect cozy home!
Country-themed houses always feature the element of wood, natural textures, and earthy colors, and the modern approach exhibits clean, fine lines with dashes of color – making it a perfect match for a fusion of styles in your home. Take a look at this laminated veneer lumber house and you may be thinking of recreating the perfect scenery of country and modern in your family house.
Right from the exteriors, you can definitely feel the welcoming, homey environment of this symmetrical-designed chalet. The feature of lightwood on the exterior walls flawlessly compliment with the cascade of decking and terraces in dark wood. Plus, the wooden attached carport just ties it all up to create a seamless flow on the exterior design. This 400 square meter lot shows its full potential by featuring this wide fresh front yard with lots of pleasant greenery and an array of pebbles that delight the walkway. Talk about making an amazing first impression!
In contrast with the living room that features more of the wooden details, the home kitchen boasts its clean, sleek lines more. Though cabinets and an accent wall mimic the color of wood, the countertops offer a modern approach. Welded pendants lamps also add a touch of industrial-contemporary design to the kitchen which makes it even more appealing.
Now, don’t we all feel comfy just by looking at this bedroom? The soft patterns and touches of pale green on the bed linens give us a sense of camaraderie, while the grey palette in the room still exudes that fresh modern approach.
Lighting is key to create the perfect, comfy bedroom for your modern country home. Accent lighting is shown here, as the diffuse recessed light above the bed highlights the simple lines of the bedroom wall. Task lighting is also prominent in any room as they are structured to spot and focus on a particular area. Here, the wall-attached lamps are very modern and sleek.
What’s a country home without its grounded colors? Blending with the pale walls and curtains, the features of these burnt orange and sage green bedroom chairs totally stand out in the room but still keep its harmonious tie with all the soft colors in the room.
Now this bathroom just screams country all over – from its bathroom counters and sinks to its walls and ceiling, shades of brown are the stars of the show here. And it’s not overpowering at all! The blend of browns just makes you want to drench in the tub all day long.
We spoke too soon on having all browns in the bathroom – the small pops of green actually add a little life to the bathroom, still keeping it minimal to highlight the strong elements of wood.
We might be torn about what’s prettier here – the vastly large window and its long, flawless curtains or this aesthetically pleasing bookshelf. Fortunately, we get to see both in this angle and they’re both clearly potential focal points of the house. Just look how impeccable the beige drapes create a soft theater effect and the translucent curtains let the natural light in the interiors. Appreciate the sleek, clean lines on the bookshelf and how the accent lights showcase the area.
Care for some barbecue nights with family, anyone? This wide and open outdoor living area offers an intimate, close ambiance to your home. The timber floors create a symphonic flow with the lumber ceiling. Plus, these rattan chairs are just comfy to look at as they are to sit on. Start up the fire and your family will surely have a good time.
Drawn into country homes with a vintage twist? You'll definitely like A charming countryside home peppered with vintage elements -- check it out!