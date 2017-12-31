Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Creative partition ideas for small apartments

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
Happy Cat Cozy Home, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Scandinavian style dining room
Loading admin actions …

In modern houses, living spaces are very limited. Hence, traditional partitions are not suitable for the small apartments nowadays. If you wish to divide your room into separate areas without shrinking the amount of space, try using your creativity!

In the following article, we will introduce you to various room partitions suggested by professionals. Let’s take a look at them in details and get inspired!

1. Front…

Happy Cat Cozy Home, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Living room
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

Often, the TVs you see are mounted firmly onto the walls. Here in this apartment, professionals have adopted a wall partition that is half the height of the ceiling to separate the living room. Keep reading below to find out what’s behind the wall.

… and back

Happy Cat Cozy Home, 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design 禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design Scandinavian style dining room
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design
禾光室內裝修設計 ─ Her Guang Design

The dining table! This dividing technique allows the interior to maintain its openness while giving each area its own individuality.

2. Bedroom partition

國泰森林觀道L宅, Ho.space design 和薪室內裝修設計有限公司 Ho.space design 和薪室內裝修設計有限公司 Minimalist bedroom
Ho.space design 和薪室內裝修設計有限公司
Ho.space design 和薪室內裝修設計有限公司

The headboard of your bed can hold many different functions. For instance, you can build a half-wall behind the bed to create an extra space at the back for changing or reading. In this example, the two areas won’t be overlapping with each other, and won’t feel compacted in one space either.

3. Frosted glass

貓是神秘的生物，喜歡居高臨下睥睨群雄 弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司 Living room OSB White
弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司
弘悅國際室內裝修有限公司

The entrance is where the first impression is made. You might not want your visitors to see everything in your house the moment they step in. If that is the case, you can opt for a frosted glass window frame to give a sense of differentiation and transparency.

4. Sliding door

富立DC休閒會館 寬森空間設計 Living room Solid Wood Brown
寬森空間設計
寬森空間設計

In this proposal, behind the living room is a study. Professionals have included a sliding wooden door on the desk to give yourself some privacy when needed.

5. Importance of color coordination

THE NEW WHITE PLACE, 大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司 大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司 Modern dining room
大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司
大集國際室內裝修設計工程有限公司

The design here uses a unique color coordination, which is very important when choosing for room partitions. The marble wall blends in harmony with the table and floor of similar pattern, creating a nice touch of unity.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Display cabinet

餐廳 存果空間設計有限公司 Modern dining room
存果空間設計有限公司
存果空間設計有限公司

The next idea we have here is a wooden display cabinet so the dining room won’t be seen right as you enter the house. You can also show off your collections on the display!

7. Countertop

北歐20°, 寓子設計 寓子設計 Scandinavian style dining room
寓子設計
寓子設計

Open kitchens or dining rooms are a very popular design now. Here, professionals have placed a higher countertop in between the dining table and living area to give it some separation.

8. Replacing the walls with glass

金山南路新婚宅, 星葉室內裝修有限公司 星葉室內裝修有限公司 Scandinavian style dining room
星葉室內裝修有限公司
星葉室內裝修有限公司

Solid walls make an area look compressed. The perfect alternative is to use glass. From the picture, you will see how the two different areas are separated but seem connected.

9. Cupboard

百玥空間設計 ─ 賦居映月 ─ 開放式書房 百玥空間設計 Study/office OSB Green
百玥空間設計
百玥空間設計

The last proposal we have requires you to make use of the area behind the couch. You can place a cupboard as a form of separation, which can also be used as a desk!

11 Things to consider for terrace floors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks