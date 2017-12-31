9 Creative partition ideas for small apartments

In modern houses, living spaces are very limited. Hence, traditional partitions are not suitable for the small apartments nowadays. If you wish to divide your room into separate areas without shrinking the amount of space, try using your creativity!
In the following article, we will introduce you to various room partitions suggested by professionals. Let’s take a look at them in details and get inspired!
Often, the TVs you see are mounted firmly onto the walls. Here in this apartment, professionals have adopted a wall partition that is half the height of the ceiling to separate the living room. Keep reading below to find out what’s behind the wall.
The dining table! This dividing technique allows the interior to maintain its openness while giving each area its own individuality.
The headboard of your bed can hold many different functions. For instance, you can build a half-wall behind the bed to create an extra space at the back for changing or reading. In this example, the two areas won’t be overlapping with each other, and won’t feel compacted in one space either.
The entrance is where the first impression is made. You might not want your visitors to see everything in your house the moment they step in. If that is the case, you can opt for a frosted glass window frame to give a sense of differentiation and transparency.
In this proposal, behind the living room is a study. Professionals have included a sliding wooden door on the desk to give yourself some privacy when needed.
The design here uses a unique color coordination, which is very important when choosing for room partitions. The marble wall blends in harmony with the table and floor of similar pattern, creating a nice touch of unity.
The next idea we have here is a wooden display cabinet so the dining room won’t be seen right as you enter the house. You can also show off your collections on the display!
Open kitchens or dining rooms are a very popular design now. Here, professionals have placed a higher countertop in between the dining table and living area to give it some separation.
Solid walls make an area look compressed. The perfect alternative is to use glass. From the picture, you will see how the two different areas are separated but seem connected.
The last proposal we have requires you to make use of the area behind the couch. You can place a cupboard as a form of separation, which can also be used as a desk!