11 Things to consider for terrace floors

When it comes to interior design, the furniture you choose for your terrace is what matters most. But on top of that, there is something else that must be considered too—the flooring!
In this article, we have compiled 11 things you need to know in choosing the right flooring for your terrace. We hope you’ll get a better idea of what you want!
Before you renovate the flooring of your terrace, you should be aware of the massive variety of materials you could choose from. Do some research and find the one that best suits the style of your house and your personal taste that is also within your budget.
There’s wood, natural stone, artificial stone, ceramic tiles, etc… start researching and check them out in person to compare their differences!
First thing you need to do is measure the space to be covered and get an idea of the budget you’re willing to spend on. Note that each material has its own price.
The price of floorings is usually expressed per square meter. Find out which flooring types are cheaper and which are more expensive, then compare them!
Ceramic tiles belong to the cheaper spectrum, yet consist of very comfortable and functional aspects, especially if you finish them with non-slip touches.
Remember not to choose a color too bright like white for an outdoor area, since it can reflect light too much and cause discomfort to your eyes. A grayish layout is perfect.
Clay tile floorings are very favorable alternatives for an outdoor space, given their rustic finishes. You can also easily find them in any sizes according to your preference: 24cm x 12cm x 1.5cm thick and each weighing 0.80kg, covering 1sqm with 32 pieces; or those of 30cm x 30cm x 1.5cm thick and each weighing 2.5kg, covering 1sqm with 11 pieces. The separation between each tile will be around 2.5cm.
Natural stone pieces are the best alternative for a cozy and beautiful terrace. In addition, they come in different sizes, shapes and even colors, so you can personally choose the ones you like most. However, stones are logically very heavy (between 54kg and 60kg per square meter), so make sure you have someone help you transport and assemble them.
Another way to cover the ground and produce a beautiful pathway is by combining natural stones with grass. We highly recommend you to consult our landscape architects for this!
The main difference between rocks and gravels is the size, in which the latter is smaller. These sediments are a very easy and helpful way to give your ground a new look. Besides, they hardly require any maintenance. If you feel uncomfortable walking on rocks, you can also include wooden slats to step on.
There are many types of stones that you can find in bags of weight:
- Marble stone in bags of 20kg: 3.5” ones cover 0.25sqm; 0.25” gravels cover 1sqm
- Seastone, varied sizes, in bags of 20kg: cover 0.50 to 0.75sqm
- River stone in bags of 60kg: 3.5” ones cover 0.50sqm; 0.5” ones cover 1.5sqm
Woods are a fantastic material for both indoors and outdoors. Although they are more vulnerable to extreme weathers and require more care than other flooring types, considering its versatility in adapting to various styles like rustic, modern and industrial, it is definitely worth it!
Artificial grass is perfect if you are looking for something natural and green despite not having a natural lawn.
Finally, to end this article, we have this example that combines different materials—grass, wood and gravel in its flooring. The mix of textures and colors results in a very attractive outcome.
Read here for more ideas on terrace floors!