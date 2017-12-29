10 Beautiful wooden beam ceiling ideas

Faux wooden beams are an essential component when it comes to decorating an interior. Not only do they give a touch of warmth, they can also help cover flaws on the ceiling.

It is quite hard to find wooden beams in modern houses nowadays as they are considered non-practical nor economical. So why are they still so demanded in the market?

Are you now wondering what you can do with these wooden beams? Before we tell you, you should know that these wooden materials don’t necessarily have to come in old-fashioned and rustic styles. In fact, they can be presented in different colors and shapes—making them a perfect option for interior design. Woods stand among the current decorative trends, and have been used to glamorize particular spaces.

As for the cost, don’t worry about it! Thanks to technological advances and innovations nowadays, it is now possible to achieve certain designs without having to spend large sums of money. For instance, you can opt for polyurethane beams that are also very easy to install. Want to know more? Keep reading!