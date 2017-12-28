Things you need to know before you build a private pool

Having a private pool in your house is a symbol of luxury and high quality of life. That doesn’t mean you need to build one right now to prove yourself. However, if one day you feel like owning your own aquatic paradise, note that there are many things you have to consider before you start the construction.

First off, you have to be prepared to face a series of unavoidable expenses. It is strictly necessary to receive a building permit prior, for which you have to pay about PHP 5,000 to 10,000 depending on the location. Once acquired, you will have to calculate your budget—accounting for both its installment and maintenance fees.

Do you think you are ready to build your own swimming pool? If the answer is yes, don’t hesitate anymore and scroll down to find out what you need to know!