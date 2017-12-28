Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Things you need to know before you build a private pool

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
IN15@, Nankyn Arquitetura & Consultoria Nankyn Arquitetura & Consultoria Pool
Loading admin actions …

Having a private pool in your house is a symbol of luxury and high quality of life. That doesn’t mean you need to build one right now to prove yourself. However, if one day you feel like owning your own aquatic paradise, note that there are many things you have to consider before you start the construction. 

First off, you have to be prepared to face a series of unavoidable expenses. It is strictly necessary to receive a building permit prior, for which you have to pay about PHP 5,000 to 10,000 depending on the location. Once acquired, you will have to calculate your budget—accounting for both its installment and maintenance fees.

Do you think you are ready to build your own swimming pool? If the answer is yes, don’t hesitate anymore and scroll down to find out what you need to know!

Coronas de piscina en tosca, Artosca Artosca Pool
Artosca

Artosca
Artosca
Artosca

IN15@, Nankyn Arquitetura & Consultoria Nankyn Arquitetura & Consultoria Pool
Nankyn Arquitetura &amp; Consultoria

Nankyn Arquitetura & Consultoria
Nankyn Arquitetura &amp; Consultoria
Nankyn Arquitetura & Consultoria

Naturpoolanlage mitten in Berlin..., Natur & Heim GmbH Natur & Heim GmbH Pool
Natur &amp; Heim GmbH

Natur & Heim GmbH
Natur &amp; Heim GmbH
Natur & Heim GmbH

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Un vecchio convento ristrutturato, DF Design DF Design Pool
DF Design

DF Design
DF Design
DF Design

Piletas de hormigón, Piletas Crisci Piletas Crisci Pool
Piletas Crisci

Piletas de hormigón

Piletas Crisci
Piletas Crisci
Piletas Crisci
6 Spiral staircases that will modernize your home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks