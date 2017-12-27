Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Spiral staircases that will modernize your home

Escalera helicoidal de madera, Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Spiral staircases made of metal have shown a number of advantages when compared to traditional wooden stairs. Steel is extremely robust and requires minimal maintenance. It is often combined with other materials like glass or acrylic—used as the stair steps or railings. The spiral structure also aids in saving space in the house, making it ideal for small interiors. 

For all these reasons, we have decided to compile 6 interesting spiral staircases that will give your house a modern kick. Keep reading to get inspired!

1. White and Elegant

Escalera de caracol con eje helicoidal, Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Enesca
Enesca

To start off, we have this beautiful metal staircase painted in all white. Designed by ENESCA, the first thing to highlight here is its spiral shape. Sleek and slim, it is definitely the perfect choice if you wish to save space in your house.

2. Staircase or sculpture?

Escalera helicoidal de madera, Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Enesca
Enesca

The functionality of a staircase is important. But since it is a big piece in the house, you might want to put extra effort in optimizing its aesthetic appeal too. The shape of the staircase really reflects one's style, so does the material used. Here, the combination of steel and solid white is no doubt a true work of art.

3. Center of attention

Escalera de caracol con eje helicoidal, Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Enesca
Enesca

Space availability is one of the first things to take into account when designing a staircase. It is important to calculate precisely the proportions and dimensions in accordance to the house’s layout. In this example, the staircase is located nicely in the center of the interior without visually overshadowing the rest of the area.

4. Attention to the details

Escalera helicoidal de madera, Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Enesca
Enesca

You must always bear in mind that several factors can influence the comfort of a staircase—the diameter, number of steps, height of each step, material, color, etc. Each of these factors has to be modified carefully if you aim to build the best designed staircase. 

5. Metallic structure

Escalera helicoidal de madera, Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Enesca
Enesca

Modern designs of spiral staircases can come in different styles and aesthetics. The best option is to combine materials like concrete, wood, metal or glass together. However way you’d like to match it, it’s up to you!

6. Industrial style

APARTAMENTO 64, ESTUDIO DUSSAN ESTUDIO DUSSAN Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
ESTUDIO DUSSAN
ESTUDIO DUSSAN

To finish off, we have this simple black and white staircase presented in industrial style. The dark-colored metal steps stand out distinctively while contrasting its surrounding white wall. The mix of styles is an interesting one to consider!

Want more staircase ideas for your house? Read here!

