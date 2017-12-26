24 Types of fences to decorate your garden with style

The main purpose of a fence is to separate and protect the house from external events. However, in addition to providing security, the fence is also an important composition of the house that contributes to its personality and aesthetics. So make sure you think it through and choose carefully before you renovate your house!

In this article today, we have brought you a series of proposals that will surely inspire you. From a simple wall to an artistically carved wooden fence, you will definitely be left in awe. Let's begin!