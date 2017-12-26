Your browser is out-of-date.

24 Types of fences to decorate your garden with style

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern style gardens Wood
The main purpose of a fence is to separate and protect the house from external events. However, in addition to providing security, the fence is also an important composition of the house that contributes to its personality and aesthetics. So make sure you think it through and choose carefully before you renovate your house!

In this article today, we have brought you a series of proposals that will surely inspire you. From a simple wall to an artistically carved wooden fence, you will definitely be left in awe. Let's begin!

1. Wood painted in white

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern style gardens
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

The first design we have for you is a wooden fence painted in white. It brings style, harmony and elegance to the garden, creating a very pleasant atmosphere.

2. Natural wood

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern style gardens Wood
estudio|44
estudio|44

Simple and low cost, this is the perfect option for houses and gardens in any size. Remember to add a waterproof layer too for good maintenance and to avoid spoilage by bugs.

3. Log fence

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

Fences made of logs or wooden boards are simple and perfect for rustic houses. The handcrafted appearance offers simplicity and lightness to the environment. 

4. Metal fence by the pool

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

The metal fence is ideal in ensuring the safety of children or pets by keeping them away from the pool. Although its purpose is for protection, the fine metal linings also add to a modern touch.

5. Wall with textures

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The textures of the wall are a beautiful addition and give the house extra personality. Complemented with green plants, a great sense of elegance is presented.

6. Stone wall

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern style gardens
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

The typical stone wall can also be a popular option when you feel like giving your house a sense of robustness and protection.

7. A canvas for vertical gardens

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern style gardens
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Fences are for protection, but have you ever thought of using it as a canvas for vertical gardens? The green plants will be a simple but colorful addition to the wooden fences!

8. Combination of wood and concrete

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

In this design, you can see a white concrete base with a wooden fence anchored on its surface. Again, you can decorate the fence with potted plants to add vitality to your backyard!

9. Surrounding the Zen garden

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

This Zen garden is perfect for meditating and relaxing. To create greater intimacy and naturalness, a stone wall might be the ideal choice as nothing can possibly distract you!

10. Rustic style

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern style gardens
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

This backyard is decorated with colorful and creative elements, and is well-balanced by the warming stone wall. The wooden flooring also makes it an exceptionally enjoyable area.

11. A piece of art using wood

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern style gardens
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

If you prefer something less traditional, these nicely carved wooden fence might be your number one option. The wonderful craftsmanship is utterly a work of art. It is perfect for those who love taking things to a step further.

12. Double-layered fence

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern style gardens Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

Instead of one large connected surface, these individual Japanese-style wooden fences are layered in the front and back of each other to form a surrounding wall. It gives the garden absolute privacy while creating some visual contrast.

13. Metal fence

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern home
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

Here's another good example showcasing protection and transparency at the same time. These black iron bars contribute greatly to the overall elegant, minimalist and sophisticated look.

14. Bamboo

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin
Taffin

Bamboos are sturdy and light—an exceptionally good material to use for a fence. In this example, the reflection of light on the bamboos make the backyard look even brighter and livelier.

15. Creative use of PVC

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

PVC is a very light and durable material. Although the cost is greater with respect to the other natural alternatives like wood, its designs are open to almost any possibility.

16. PVC with geometric patterns

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Here's another beautiful PVC design using geometric patterns. It gives off a very creative and stylish look while providing protection to the garden.

17. Short but flirtatious fence

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

If you are looking for something more aesthetic than practical, these short wooden fences might be a good option. It allows your house to be more exposed and also connected to the outside. Now, you can hit your neighbours up any time!

18. Combination of red bricks

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

The combination of a white fence with red bricks simply brings simplicity and rusticity to the house.

19. Mix of concrete and wood

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern style gardens Wood Grey
Contractors
Contractors

Here's another design combining the materials of concrete and wood. Once again, the soft contrast creates a very sophisticated and calming vibe.

20. Curved wall

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern style gardens
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

These white blocks come in curved shapes and make the garden look even more visually interesting.

21. Mix of elements

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern style gardens
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

It is common and encouraged to use more than one element when constructing a fence. In this example, architects have used a mix of bamboo, plants and metal plates.

22. Wall painted in pink

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern style gardens
Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

If you live with tight budget and are planning to save without giving up on the aesthetic qualities, try painting your wall in vibrant colors!

23. Red bricks and wood

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern style gardens
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

This patio is decorated with large red bricks on one side and wood on the other. The warm tone is especially empowering and contributes to the beautiful result.

24. Stainless Steel

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern style gardens
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Lastly, this design here isn't composed of wood, bricks or concrete—it is in fact made of steel plates. The different shades of metal also add to the modern and visual appeal.

10 Reasons why you should incorporate metal into your house

