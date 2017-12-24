Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Beautiful terrace designs tailored to your needs

Teresa Choy—homify
Летняя терраса в частном доме, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Terrace
In this article today, we have gathered 10 amazing ideas to design your terrace! Based on each needs, these designs are tailored to meet the requirements of the homeowners depending on their lifestyles, preferences and the appropriateness of space. Let’s now take a look at the different styles you can achieve for your terrace!

1. Classic style terrace

Террасы с видом на идеальный сад, Террадек Террадек Terrace Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
Террадек
Террадек

The first terrace we are looking at is designed by Russian architectural company ТЕРРАДЕК. Presented in classic style, the terrace is painted in pastel yellow and neutral tones that complements its surrounding greenery. The roofs were also nicely built to ensure the residents a sense of security, allowing you to enjoy your afternoon rain or shine.

2. Minimalist terrace

INTO THE WILD, Espace Team Espace Team Terrace
Espace Team
Espace Team

Sometimes, you don’t really need that much space for a terrace. A small corner like the one in this beautiful mini-house might be enough. The wooden flooring exceptionally adds a touch of warmth to the area, especially when it rains.

3. Terrace facing the lake

homify Terrace
homify
homify

My oh my! Don’t you want to teleport yourself there right now? This terrace is surrounded by the magnificent scenery and refreshing nature with lakes, trees and mountains. Don’t let this area go to waste and utilize it to the fullest. For example, you can move your dining space to the terrace so you can enjoy your meals while appreciating this beautiful view!

4. A garden terrace

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify
homify

For those outdoor-enthusiasts who love hanging in the garden, try opting for this type of design. The wooden frames blend in perfectly with the stone ground and greenery around. Whenever you have guests over, this will be the ideal place to socialize and chill.

5. Rooftop terrace

Банный дом , Pavelchik Design Pavelchik Design Spa
Pavelchik Design
Pavelchik Design

The rooftops are very oftenly neglected and forgotten about. Hence, the architects here have done an amazing job in renovating the roof. There’s a swimming pool for you to exercise and relax, and a wooden table for a nice little chat with your friends. Any time, you can simply come up to the roof and connect to the nearby nature.

6. A barbecue in your backyard

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify
homify

This terrace is tailored to those who love inviting friends and family over for a barbecue party or hang-out. Designers have transformed this space in the backyard into a social kitchen. The wooden linings and flooring contrast softly to the white facades—creating a very soothing atmosphere for a perfect dining experience.

7. A semi-enclosed terrace in the garden

Escritório Jardim, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern style gardens
CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo

The semi-enclosed terrace is located right in the center of the garden. Although it is disconnected from the house, they look seamlessly integrated together. The antique furnitures and ornaments also contribute to the classicality and aesthetics of the area.

8. An indoor garden

homify Minimalist style garden Bamboo
homify
homify

If you have a humongous house like this, you might want to build an indoor garden for gardening purposes or simply to bond with your family. It’ll be worth it!

9. Terrace in Mediterranean style

Летняя терраса в частном доме, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Terrace
Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design

Here’s another design that will catch your attention with its massive use of colors and patterns on its cushions, lamps, couches and everything else! The colors complement nicely to the stone walls and floorings, maintaining a very harmonized environment of Mediterranean style.

10. An open kitchen and dining area

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern style gardens
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

By adopting an open-style kitchen and dining space, you are another step closer to nature. The semi-open roof also allows you to connect with the sun while avoiding being hit by the rain when you’re dining. If you are looking for a comfortable and flexible kitchen, this one is for you!

10 Outdoor kitchens you want to include in your patio

