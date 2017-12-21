Constructed in only 75 days: a 2164-sqft two-storey wooden house you'll love

In today’s article, we will be taking everyone on a tour to a pure white wood-framed house with an attic. Professionals believe that wood is the finest material for house construction. But in addition to the quality wood planks used, what stands out about this project is the short amount of time they used to renovate it. The construction process for this 2164-sqft villa took only 75 days to complete, which is much faster than average houses.
The architects did an amazing job in aligning the living environment with the needs of its residents. For instance, the structure and shape of the house were carefully considered, and a solar thermal heating system was installed to save energy. Moreover, they adopted mineral wool to achieve a thermal insulating effect, which increases the level of comfortness in the house. What are we still waiting for? Let's begin the tour now!
From this picture, you can see how the house is made entirely of wood, which has a positive impact on the health of its residents.
The before-and-after of the house looks very different, right?
Its white exterior gives off a comfortable and fresh impression. Complemented by some small details of gray, the house looks simple yet engaging.
Looking at it from this angle, you will discover a new side of the house. The first floor below has sufficient ground space outside and also a garage—perfect for families who have kids.
Inside the house, you can see beautiful linings of wood on the ceilings. Painted in light colors, the beams blend well with the surrounding furnitures.
While the ceiling produces a soothing vibe, the flooring of the stairs looks rather bold and chic. The contrast of the two materials is interesting, but not awkward at all.
Architects have included a cute and lovely bar-like countertop in the kitchen, and large windows facing the marvelous scenery outside. The dining area and kitchen are also combined into single unit of space, which is a very common design in modern houses nowadays.
Admiring the kitchen at a closer distance, the windows have transformed the outside scenery into a beautiful painting.
The bathroom consists of a semi-circular tub, and is painted in white and beige to enhance its elegance and modernity. The wooden flooring also creates a warm touch to the area.
Very thoughtful of the architects, this double sink allows large families to wash without being pressured. It also gives them the opportunity to bond with other members of the house.