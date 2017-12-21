Constructed in only 75 days: a 2164-sqft two-storey wooden house you'll love

In today’s article, we will be taking everyone on a tour to a pure white wood-framed house with an attic. Professionals believe that wood is the finest material for house construction. But in addition to the quality wood planks used, what stands out about this project is the short amount of time they used to renovate it. The construction process for this 2164-sqft villa took only 75 days to complete, which is much faster than average houses.

The architects did an amazing job in aligning the living environment with the needs of its residents. For instance, the structure and shape of the house were carefully considered, and a solar thermal heating system was installed to save energy. Moreover, they adopted mineral wool to achieve a thermal insulating effect, which increases the level of comfortness in the house. What are we still waiting for? Let's begin the tour now!