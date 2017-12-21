Your browser is out-of-date.

Constructed in only 75 days: a 2164-sqft two-storey wooden house you'll love

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno
In today’s article, we will be taking everyone on a tour to a pure white wood-framed house with an attic. Professionals believe that wood is the finest material for house construction. But in addition to the quality wood planks used, what stands out about this project is the short amount of time they used to renovate it. The construction process for this 2164-sqft villa took only 75 days to complete, which is much faster than average houses. 

The architects did an amazing job in aligning the living environment with the needs of its residents. For instance, the structure and shape of the house were carefully considered, and a solar thermal heating system was installed to save energy. Moreover, they adopted mineral wool to achieve a thermal insulating effect, which increases the level of comfortness in the house. What are we still waiting for? Let's begin the tour now!

During construction

From this picture, you can see how the house is made entirely of wood, which has a positive impact on the health of its residents.

How it looks after construction

Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno Modern home
The before-and-after of the house looks very different, right? 

Its white exterior gives off a comfortable and fresh impression. Complemented by some small details of gray, the house looks simple yet engaging.

From another angle

Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno
Looking at it from this angle, you will discover a new side of the house. The first floor below has sufficient ground space outside and also a garage—perfect for families who have kids.

The interior

Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno
Inside the house, you can see beautiful linings of wood on the ceilings. Painted in light colors, the beams blend well with the surrounding furnitures.

Contrast of the ceiling and flooring

Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
While the ceiling produces a soothing vibe, the flooring of the stairs looks rather bold and chic. The contrast of the two materials is interesting, but not awkward at all.

The kitchen and dining room

Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno Modern dining room
Architects have included a cute and lovely bar-like countertop in the kitchen, and large windows facing the marvelous scenery outside. The dining area and kitchen are also combined into single unit of space, which is a very common design in modern houses nowadays.

Admiring it at a closer distance

Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno
Admiring the kitchen at a closer distance, the windows have transformed the outside scenery into a beautiful painting.

The bathroom

Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno
The bathroom consists of a semi-circular tub, and is painted in white and beige to enhance its elegance and modernity. The wooden flooring also creates a warm touch to the area.

A double sink

Casa in Legno - Perugia, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno
Very thoughtful of the architects, this double sink allows large families to wash without being pressured. It also gives them the opportunity to bond with other members of the house.

