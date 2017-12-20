8 different ways to create a practical kitchen

Kitchen designs nowadays have significantly improved and diversified. You can find almost any types of kitchen models under a wide price range. Since the kitchen is a place where you do a lot of cooking work, you want it to be as comfortable as possible. Rather than a visually-aesthetic kitchen, you want one that is practical and functional.
For today’s article, we have compiled 8 kitchen designs that aren’t only stylish, but practical as well. From storage to preparation, cooking to eating, we hope this will give you a better idea on what you want for your kitchen!
Simple yet useful, this wall-mounted shelf is a perfect demonstration of a practical kitchen. Worry no more if you don’t have enough cupboard or countertop space, with this shelf you can line your spices or cups neatly in order. If you want, you can even hang your utensils right under the shelf!
Do you know that it is healthier to grill than to fry foods? So how about installing a fixed grill right next to the stove to make cooking easier and healthier?
If you don’t have enough room to fixate a dining table, try opting for a foldable table that can be hidden whenever unused. The dining table we see above uses an easy sliding mechanism.
One way to make the kitchen more spacious while maintaining some degree of separation is to use a transparent glass sliding door. Now, you can enjoy an open atmosphere without worrying about the smell of food diffusing to the living room!
To utilize the cupboard further, try adding shelf compartments to its doors for even more storage space. You can store your spices, sauces or small kitchen items there! Cabinets with wire slide-out baskets are quite popular now too.
Typically, a traditional kitchen consists of a defined layout with cabinets and stove tops connected to the walls, then a separate dining table on the side. Am I right? The one in the picture is the total opposite of what tradition is. This elongated countertop not only serves as a stove stop and prep area, it is also a dining space. These countertops are especially common nowadays in modern house designs due to their clean and stylish appearance.
Normally, these spring faucets are only seen in commercial kitchens. However, they can actually look fashionable even in homes too. These faucets are a great convenience in washing dishes and cleaning the sink. They look quite stylish in appearance too, don’t you think?
The kitchen lighting seems to be the one thing that is always neglected. Good illumination is an essential prerequisite for a good working environment, considering how a long period of time is spent in the kitchen daily. It is ideal to have lights installed at various points to allow sufficient lighting to be distributed homogeneously.