Things you need to know about modular homes

To start off, let’s define what a modular home is. A modular home is a prefabricated house that consists of several sections called modules. “Modular” is a method of construction that involves putting together separate compartments or components into one single structure. Modular homes are becoming increasingly popular nowadays due to their advantageous factors in manufacturing, resources, costs and energy consumption. However, there are still many details to pay attention to when constructing a modular home.
If you’re unfamiliar with this architectural concept, this article will serve as a guide and answer all your questions regarding it. Keep reading!
These modular homes consist of modules that can be placed side to side, end to end, or simply stacked, allowing you to achieve a personalized layout you desire. Most people believe that these modules have to be placed in certain configurations, but that’s not the case. Modular homes have no limitations in terms of design and will fit any size you have in mind. The key is to be creative and versatile when planning. Simple and easy, in weeks you will be able to live in your own customized apartment. However, one thing to point out is the material used to build your modules. For different spaces, you might want to opt for different materials to create some sort of distinction and variation. Pay attention to the little details!
Modular homes allow you to have better control than conventional houses. The prefabricated compartments are designed and constructed to withstand extreme climates and protect the entire structure from external hazards. This means any harmful weather will never be able to affect the interior of the house. Modular homes go through way more inspections than normal houses. While conventional homes undergo one to two test inspections during construction, modular homes must pass more than hundreds of quality inspections to ensure the highest level of service. The materials and resources used are also recyclable and energy-efficient. This is especially beneficial in cost-saving as their value will stay relatively consistent over time.
Despite having an incredible level of flexibility in design and construction, modular homes can face limitations due to restrictions in transport. Modules that are large in size are most likely to hold such challenges. Another disadvantage to point out is how modular homes are often perceived as temporary and transience, meaning that their housing value is lower than regular properties. To ensure the highest quality and value, we encourage you to do some research and consult professionals regarding this matter.
For prefabricated houses that are well-constructed and maintained, the average lifespan should be around 60 years. The materials used to build modular homes all meet and exceed the regulations established by administrative bodies. Of course, climate changes or unexpected incidents can affect the quality of the materials and the house, but it is known that they withstand external hazards really well.
The designs of modular homes can be separated into different categories, depending on factors as diverse as the materials used (e.g. steel, concrete, stone, wood, or plastic), the source of energy (e.g. water-recycling systems), the geography and nature of the location, as well as the architectural style (e.g. modern, rustic or classic). It is a wide range to choose from, so make sure you know what you want before you begin!
Is building a modular home cheaper than a traditional home? If so, to what extent? This question is very commonly asked, yet it isn’t easy to answer. An average modular house can be around 15% to 40% cheaper than conventional houses, holding everything else constant. But again, variations hold due to surrounding factors.
Ventilation and insulation are two fundamental aspects to be considered when choosing a modular housing system. In this sense, passive houses are ideal in offering an energy-efficient environment due to its high thermal insulating, well-controlled infiltrating and maximum air circulating systems. In addition, air conditioning is solely fueled by solar power, reducing the house’s energy consumption 70% of what conventional homes consumes.
One important factor in the construction of modular homes is transportation. Due to its complexity, highly specialized services are required to guarantee the best outcome. The transportation of modules is made possible thanks to its versatile nature, meaning each compartment can be disassembled then transported to the destination with ease. Depending on the location of the construction site, these cargoes can be shipped either by road or by sea.