Things you need to know about modular homes

To start off, let’s define what a modular home is. A modular home is a prefabricated house that consists of several sections called modules. “Modular” is a method of construction that involves putting together separate compartments or components into one single structure. Modular homes are becoming increasingly popular nowadays due to their advantageous factors in manufacturing, resources, costs and energy consumption. However, there are still many details to pay attention to when constructing a modular home.

If you’re unfamiliar with this architectural concept, this article will serve as a guide and answer all your questions regarding it. Keep reading!